It was an exciting day at the Logan Golf & Country Club on Saturday.
Nine players were under pair, while another five were right at par in the annual Northern Utah Amateur. Two sessions of golfers played the course with about an even number teeing it up in the morning and afternoon. There were 136 signed up for the one-day event.
“It was a great tournament,” said Dave Brown, a member of the club and vice president on the board. “The pins were in tough spots, but everything was rolling true. The course was good. … It was a lot of fun.”
Brown was one of the five that turned in a 71 Saturday, tying for 10th. It was a picture-perfect day with some wind early and late in the day, but otherwise good golf weather.
While many LG&CC club members played, the tournament drew golfers from throughout northern Utah. Former television sportscaster and now voice of the Utah Tech Trailblazers in St. George Rod Zundel always plays. Former Aggie basketball great Kendall Youngblood also played a round.
Course knowledge is always helpful, however a golfer from Layton ended up atop the leaderboard of the 18-hole tournament. Reed Nielsen carded a 4-under-par 67 in the morning round and that was good enough for first place.
“I played good today and made a few putts,” Nielsen said. “It was fun. … The course was nice and the greens were smooth.”
Nielsen may not play the country club regularly, but he has played in the Northern Utah Am “five or six times.”
“We consider this tournament a major and always try to come play it,” Nielsen said. “It’s a must have. The course is super fun and we’re always geared up for it.”
Before Saturday, Nielsen’s best round on the course was a 69. He started his round with a bogey on No. 11 as the wind was howling out of Logan Canyon when the morning round began. He made par on the goal holes and birdied 18. An eagle on No. 1 proved to be the difference.
“After that hole, it was kind of smooth sailing,” Nielsen said. “... That eagle kind of got me going.
He wasn’t sure if his score would hold up as the afternoon session had many local golfers.
“It always seems like one person takes it super low,” Nielsen said. “I will be surprised if my score wins, but you never know.”
It did hold up for Neilsen.
Utah State golferJohn Cook and David Jennings had the best scores in the afternoon as each turned in a 3-under-par 68. For Cook, he had some chances to go lower, but had to settle for a tie for second.
“For my home course, I started out pretty bad,” Cook said. “I fought back and didn’t have a bogey for 14 holes. But I started with a three-putt and closed with a three-putt, so that will get you. I played well in the middle, so I’m happy with that.”
The Aggie senior who is from Aguora Hills, Caifornia, has been having a good summer as he recently made it to match play at the State Am. The former walk-on at USU is looking forward to a strong final season.
“I loved the State Am,” Cook said. “The course was tough, but it was a good challenge. … I’m looking forward to this next season (at USU).”
Cook is going to try and qualify for the U.S, Amateur later this month.
There were four players that tied for fourth at 2-under-par 69. Ryan Seamons, Dave Kerr, Devin Tovey and Keaton Woodland. All four played in the afternoon. Seamons is a former Sky View High School star that has been playing collegiately at Utah Valley, while Kerr is a past LG&CC club president.
Another former Sky View player finished at 1-under-par 70 to tie for eighth with Brennan Coburn. Brown tied with Josh Liechty, Mike Lupinacci, Brady Stanger and Taylor Hansen at 71 to round out the top 10.
Brown, who resides in North Logan, has played the Northern Utah Am seven times now. Like Nielsen, he played in the morning and dealt with some wind as he started on No. 1 right into the wind.
“This was one of my better rounds here for sure,” Brown said. “We managed the wind and I had a pretty consistent round.”
There was also some excitement at the pro shop as some employees witnessed an approach shot on No. 9 go long, hit the cart path and the ball bounced into an open door and into the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.