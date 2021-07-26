When Zac Egbert graduated from Logan High School in 2019, he assumed his time playing competitive baseball was over.
Additionally, Egbert had no plans to attend college, but fast forward two years later and his goals have been modified.
The 20-year-old has started playing baseball again, and he will have the opportunity to compete in the sport he loves in college, and with his younger brother, to boot. Zac and Nic Egbert have accepted scholarship offers from Otero (Colorado) College, plus they have signed with the Rattlers.
“It means a lot to me,” Zac Egbert said. “I think that’s what I was missing in life. After high school and was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’ll just work the rest of my life,’ and then two years after working full time I was kind of realizing (how much I missed baseball). And seeing my brothers play earlier in the year made me want to play again. I was a good player too and I’m still getting back there. I’m a little rusty, but I’m extremely grateful for this.”
Zac and Nic Egbert both played together on Logan’s varsity squad two years ago, along with Nic’s twin brother, Jake. Nic and Jake Egbert were sophomores at the time.
Zac Egbert had a solid senior season for the Grizzlies as he led the team in RBIs (13), finished second in on-base percentage (.373) and tied for the No. 2 spot in doubles (five). Zac, who batted .302 in 18 games, went 3 for 4 at the plate in a memorable 5-4 victory over Sky View.
Notwithstanding his success, Zac did not have any collegiate offers, and he didn’t start playing again until the summer of 2021. Zac and Nic Egbert are both currently starting for the Utah Peaches in the Northern Utah League.
The brothers have been playing together for a couple of months, and they will be making the 11-hour drive to La Junta, Colorado, in less than three weeks.
“I’m excited for this opportunity to come,” Nic Egbert said. “I mean, my older brother is coming with me, so that’s pretty cool. It’s going to be great and I’m really excited for this opportunity to come.”
Nic Egbert was the Grizzlies’ go-to pitcher this past spring as he led them in wins (three), ERA (4.60), innings pitched (48.2) and strikeouts (51), vs. 23 walks. No. 15 pitched at least five complete innings in eight of his nine appearances, went the distance against Bear River and Sky View, plus was one out away from throwing seven complete against Green Canyon. Offensively, Nic finished with seven hits, eight walks, four RBIs and three runs in 59 plate appearances.
The recent Logan High graduate really established himself on the American Legion roster in the summer of 2020. In fact, Nic Egbert was instrumental in Logan going 14-10 and winning a couple of games in the American Legion AA state tournament.
He only allowed 35 hits and six earned runs in 44.0 innings last summer for an ERA of .955. No. 15 also racked up 52 strikeouts vs. only 11 walks, and contributed offensively with a strong .443 on-base percentage and 16 RBIs, which ranked second on the team.
Indeed, Nic Egbert’s success last summer surely put him on the radar of college coaches.
“I’m extremely grateful,” Nic Egbert said. “I just can’t wait to see what the future holds. College is coming now, so I’ve got to focus on that and get a couple of reps before I go to college, but I can’t wait.”
It will seemingly be a more seamless transition to college for Nic with his older brother at his side.
“It will be easier, I think,” Zac Egbert said. “He’ll have help and I’ll have his back, so I think it will be better for both of us being together, helping each other out. We’ve always grown up playing ball, so it’s a good opportunity for both of us and I’m really looking forward to it.”
Otero went 14-37 this past spring, including 9-25 in conference play. The Rattlers, who had nobody from Utah on their roster in 2021, are a Division I program. There are three divisions for baseball within the junior college ranks.