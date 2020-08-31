Having already spent time with three teams over the past two NFL seasons, Luke Falk is looking to make it four this fall.
The 25-year-old, who graduated from Logan High School in 2013, has been in talks with the San Francisco 49ers. He is working out and waiting for an opportunity to continue his professional football career.
“I’ve just been waiting for a call,” Falk said Monday after a workout at Crimson Field. “With COVID, things are a little crazy with roster spots. I’m just trying to stay in shape and be ready.”
With his father living in Logan, as well as his mother, grandparents and uncles nearby, Falk has been mostly using Cache Valley as his home base this summer. He recently visited Pullman, Washington, where he was a star at Washington State, for the first time since his playing days for the Cougars ended after the 2017 season. But mostly he has been spending time in northern Utah, working out, golfing and fishing.
“I’ve been playing a lot of golf with coach Fav (Mike Favero, retired Logan football coach) and coach Brown (Logan Brown, boys basketball coach at Logan),” Falk said. “I’ve caught up with a lot of my old friends here. I’ve got a good base here, and I’m probably going to get a house here and make this home base while the craziness goes on. I’m tired of moving.”
Falk has been working out twice a week on the field he played on as a senior in high school. Some former teammates have showed up to catch passes and join him, as well as some current Utah State athletes. Former Aggie and Grizzly speedster Chad Artist has been the most consistent to show up. Artist, along with his father Brian, spent Monday morning working with Falk.
“I’m trying to stay in shape and be ready to roll,” Falk said. “... Taylor Compton was coming out and bringing some of his Utah State guys, but it has mostly been Chad and Brian.”
His workouts at Crimson Field are “touch up” as he tries to keep moving around and throwing basic routes, going from shotgun to under center. He works on his footwork as well. Conditioning is also part of it.
During his senior season at Logan, the 6-foot-4 athlete passed for 3,618 yards and 36 touchdowns. However, he is a bit uneasy when he looks up on the Logan Recreation Building at the list of years Logan won state titles. His senior year is missing.
“It’s tough looking at the state championships over there, but I always have fun coming back here,” Falk said. “It brings me back to when I first started loving football. I was always a basketball guy until I moved to Logan. It really changed my heart. I love it here. I have great memories here, starting when I was a freshman playing on that (practice) field over there.”
After an outstanding career at Washington State, where he set the Pac-12 career record with 14,481 passing yards, Falk was drafted in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans in 2018 — the 199th overall pick. His days as a Cougar are also fond memories. Falk completed 68.3 percent of his passes while at WSU and had 119 career TDs.
“I went back and rode horses and did some fun things up there recently,” Falk said. “With COVID, I couldn’t experience the university because it was shut down. I actually worked out at a high school and the Northern Idaho Athletic Club. I don’t think a lot of people recognized me with my goatee.”
Falk keeps in touch with former Washington State and current Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. He thinks Leach is suited for the SEC.
Professionally, Falk played for the Titans and Miami Dolphins in 2018. In 2019, he was picked up by the New York Jets and actually ended up starting two games. In his final start against Philadelphia, he was sacked nine times.
The Jets starter, Sam Darnold, returned from mono, and Falk was cut a week later.
“It’s definitely a business,” Falk said. “You can be in one place one day and you get a call, get cut and you are somewhere else the next day. You’ve got to produce or they are going to find someone else new. I hope to get that opportunity to show that I’m still a valuable asset.”
So, he is playing the waiting game for now. Falk is open to playing anywhere and realizes he will have to work his way up from the practice squad most likely.
“I had a workout with San Fran two weeks ago,” Falk said. “Usually the roster spots are 90 right now in training camp, but they are at 80. Cuts are this Friday, so hopefully some things move around and I get a call. I will just go there and try to compete and work my way up the ladder. ... I just need to get an opportunity and show what I can do.”
His bags are packed for wherever the next opportunity awaits.