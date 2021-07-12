Some familiar faces were back at the top of the podium at the annual Cache Valley Super Sprint Triathlon, which started and concluded last Saturday at the Logan Aquatic Center.
Once again, Nathan Pollard and Emily Mortensen reigned supreme in the sprint division, which featured a 500-meter swim, followed by 12.5 miles in the bicycle and a 5-kilometer run. Pollard completed the course in 1 hour, 0 minutes, 40 seconds, while Mortensen clocked in at 1:05:53.
Pollard, a 55-year-old from Layton, won back-to-back sprint division titles in 2017 and 2018, was the runner-up the following year and placed fifth a year ago. Last year's race took place at the Stang Aquatic Center in Hyrum because the Logan Aquatic Center was closed due to COVID-19.
Likewise, Mortensen was back on top in the women's division after securing runner-up honors in Hyrum in 2020. The Utah State University graduate beat her closest competitor by nearly 10 minutes. The 24-year-old was the CVSST champion in 2018 and 2019.
Additionally, Mortensen, who now resides in Salt Lake City, recorded the fourth-fastest time overall.
Provo's Brad Murray put together an impressive performance en route to beating all comers in the men's double sprint race, which is the equivalency of an Olympic triathlon. All of the double sprint competitors raced through the course two times.
The 22-year-old Murray traversed the course in 1:55:13, which was more than 25 faster than runner-up Paul Bradford, who is a former Logan High distance runner. The 21-year-old Bradford completed the race in 2:20:50.
A Cache Valley resident posted the best time in the women's double sprint discipline as Logan's Melinda Lyon clocked in at 2:44:17. The 32-year-old finished five minutes before runner-up Jessie Schumacker, who was credited with a time of 2:49:19.
Two other local women earned a spot in the top five in the double sprint division. Alexandria Dalmer, 25, was fourth (3:01:27), while fellow Logan resident Kelly Brown, 34, was fifth (3:01:34). Randi Traveller, who resides from Texas, was the bronze medalist (2:52:31).
Rounding out the top five in the men's double sprint discipline were Dan Cooper (2:26:27), Reed McDonald (2:28:11) and Cache Valley native Bill Betz (2:30:26). The 42-year-old Betz was a star swimmer at Logan High and is still the all-classifications state record-holder in the 50-yard freestyle.
Cydney Tibbitts, a 33-year-old Logan resident, was the silver medalist in the women's sprint race. Tibbitts clocked in at 1:15:26, and she was followed by 16-year-old Hyrum resident Mackenzie Hansen (1:17:46.6), 36-year-old Smithfield resident Candace Hillyard (1:17:49.9) and Brigham City's Ali Wilcox (1:18:15).
Logan's Melani Kirk placed 10th with an impressive time of 1:22:09. The 49-year-old Kirk was the oldest athlete to finish in the top 10 by eight years.
Tim Galloway-Burke's time of 1:04:32 was good enough for second place in the men's sprint race. Joe Petty was third (1:06:11), followed by Adam Weston (1:07:48) and Mark Stanford (1:08:32).
Wellsville's Ryan Piggott was the top local male in the sprint discipline, just like he was a year ago. The 36-year-old placed ninth in 1:10:13.
This was the 17th installment of the CVSST. More results from this race can be found in the Valley View section on Page B6.
GOLF TOURNEY
It was a very competitive field at the annual Northern Utah Amateur, which took place last Saturday at the Logan Golf & Country Club. Four athletes --- Chanse Godderidge, David Jennings, Reed Nelson and Zack Skinner --- shared the title with 2-under-par rounds of 69.
Those four finished just one stroke ahead of Colten Dallinmore, Chris Romney, Skyler Doran and Ryan Seamons. Additionally, four golfers shot even par rounds in Drew Echert, Michael Hacker, Tanner Jenson and Josh Liechty.
Devin Tobey claimed first place in the net with a 67, which was one stroke better than Luke Crapo. Ridge Stephens finished with a 69, followed by Mitchell Creer, Troy Creer, Todd Williams and Tyler Crosbie with 70s.