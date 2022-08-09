This time there was no extra hole needed to decide the ladies champion at the Logan Golf & Country Club.
However, there were two birdies needed in order for Julie Hugie to repeat as the club champion Tuesday. She finished off her fourth club title with birdies on 17 and 18 to edge Kaycee Hunt, 1-up.
“It was crazy,” Hugie said. “... Kaycee is a competitor and I just love to play with her. We play team together, so we know each other well. We are very evenly matched. It was a fun round.”
The ladies at the LG&CC rotate each year between stroke play and match play. Hugie won in 2021 during stroke play. In 2020, Hugie and Hunt also squared off in the championship match. That time Hunt came out on top in 19 holes.
“I knew it was going to be tough,” Hunt said. “Julie is tough. I made some good shots, and Julie made some good shots. We are pretty even.”
Hugie and Hunt teed off before it got hot. It was a back-and-forth match between the Logan residents, but Hunt built a 2-hole lead early on.
“I kept telling my caddie, CD (Carol Dennisto), a tie is good, just get a tie,” Hunt said.
“She (Hunt) jumped out on me on the front nine,” Hugie said. “I started to settle down. I just tried to focus on making the drives in the fairway and getting on the green in regulation.”
With it being match play, Hugie never felt out of it. If she had a bad hole, it was on to the next.
“Match play is a little less stressful for me than stroke play,” Hugie said. “You can forget about a hole.”
Hugie started to make her move on No. 14, draining a downhill putt.
“Kaycee is a great player, and she is consistent and kind,” Hugie said. “Both of us did well on 14; we both parred it. I thought, ‘okay, I’m feeling good about my game.’ Then I got her on 15 to tie the match.”
Hunt also called 14 a “dramatic hole” even though they both recorded pars. With three holes to play, it was all squared. Hunt won 16 to get the lead back. They both found the bunker on 16, and Hunt was able to get out in one stroke to win the hole.
On 17, Hugie hit a “great” drive with her 3-wood and made a good approach shot onto the green. She sank the putt for birdie to tie the match up again.
“My putting really picked up the last six or seven holes,” Hugie said. “I credit my putter for getting me back in it.”
Hunt and Hugie went to 18 both trying to get the upper hand. Once again Hugie focused on staying in the middle of the fairway. Her drive did just that.
“I kept my head down and usually when I do that it works out,” Hugie said. “Then I hit a great approach, getting on the green in two, and then sank the putt.”
The putt was from 25 yards out and was needed.
“Julie made a nice breaker on 18,” Hunt said.
Hunt had reached the back of the green in two, using a hybrid club to get out from under some trees. From 40 yards out, Hunt rolled the ball close enough for a tap-in par. So, Hugie needed the 25-yard putt or the match would have gone to extra holes.
“Kaycee hit a great putt, so I needed to get it close too,” Hugie said. “But it worked out and went in.”
“I gave it my best and it almost went in,” Hunt said of her long putt on 18. “Julie finished birdie, birdie and 100 percent deserves it. She was awesome. … Accolades to Julie. Birdie, birdie to end.”