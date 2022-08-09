Support Local Journalism

This time there was no extra hole needed to decide the ladies champion at the Logan Golf & Country Club.

However, there were two birdies needed in order for Julie Hugie to repeat as the club champion Tuesday. She finished off her fourth club title with birdies on 17 and 18 to edge Kaycee Hunt, 1-up.

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

