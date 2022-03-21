The most accomplished distance runner in Utah State University history was able to fulfill a dream this past weekend, plus he definitely proved be belonged in a world class field.
Dillon Maggard represented Team USA at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships, which were contested from March 18-20 in Belgrade, Serbia. The native of Kirkland, Washington, finished ninth in the finals of the 3,000 meters on Sunday and recorded a personal-best time of 7 minutes, 46.18 seconds, to boot.
"It meant the world to me," Maggard said in an interview with the Herald Journal. "I've always visualized and dreamed of being on the biggest stage, representing my country and competing with the best in the world."
There were 14 athletes in the finals of the 3,000, and Maggard was the only one who PRed. Ethiopia swept the top two spots on the podium, with Selemon Barega claiming the gold medal with a time of 7:41.38, followed by Lamecha Girma (7:41.63). Marc Scott, representing Great Britain, clocked in at 7:42.02 to earn the bronze medal.
"The (personal best) doesn't mean too much to be because I know I can run a lot faster in the right type of race," Maggard said. "But it does give me confidence moving forward that I have the strength to battle the rounds and have my best performances in the final."
Indeed, Maggard put together two strong races at the three-day meet as he finished fourth out of 11 competitors in heat one in last Friday's preliminary round. The USU cross country and track & field volunteer coach clocked in at 7:48.58, which was faster than anyone in the final two heats, which were more tactical races.
Maggard placed third in the 3,000 at the USA Indoor Championships last month in Spokane, Washington. The top two athletes in each event at nationals qualified for the world championships, but both competitors who finished before Maggard declined their spot on the team.
It’s been a memorable year so far for Maggard, who was a nine-time All-American during his time as an Aggie. Back in January, he placed second out of 58 competitors with a 10-kilometer time of 30:34 at the USATF Cross Country Championships in San Diego. Maggard beat several elite athletes, including Sam Chelanga, who was an NCAA champion in cross country and in the 10,000 meters during his time at Liberty University. Additionally, Maggard reigned supreme at a prestigious 5.5-mile race in California in December.
"I definitely have a lot more confidence in my abilities than I did in the fall of last year," said Maggard, who was a five-team first-team all-American during his senior season (2017-18) at USU. "Now that I've competed in a world final, I feel that I've permanently set an expectation of myself to continue making world teams, finals and hopefully vying for a medal."
Maggard is currently unsponsored, but his performances over the past few months could potentially open up some doors.
"My agent, Josh Cox is working hard for me and doing his best to find me a contract," said Maggard, who graduated from USU with a degree in natural resources. "I have absolute faith in him and all I know is that conversations with companies are being had, and I am excited for future opportunities."
Maggard plans on taking some "down time this week, recover from racing and travel, and start to build the mileage back up again in preparation for the upcoming outdoor season." He has been talking to USU head cross country coach Artie Gulden about possibly competing in the 10K at the Payton Jordan Invitational at the end of April and in the 5K at the Portland Track Festival in June.
It's fair to say Maggard has some lofty goals for the '22 outdoor season.
"I consider anything less than making the world team this outdoor season to be a failure," said Maggard, who is one of only two nine-time All-Americans in USU history, joining thrower James Parker, who was a 2004 Olympian. "It will not be easy as distance running in the U.S. is very competitive, but I'm excited to see how I stack up against the best in the nation, and hopefully the world."