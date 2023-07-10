US Championships Athletics

Former Utah State All-American Chari Hawkins competes in the javelin portion of the women’s heptathlon at the the 2023 USATF Outdoor Track & Field Championships last Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

 Ashley Landis

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It was another memorable meet for the best heptathlete in the history of Utah State’s track & field program.

For the second time in her professional career, former Aggie great Chari Hawkins has punched her ticket to the world outdoor championships in her signature event. The native of Rexburg, Idaho, finished third in the heptathlon at the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships, which were contested from July 6-9 at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.