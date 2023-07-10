It was another memorable meet for the best heptathlete in the history of Utah State’s track & field program.
For the second time in her professional career, former Aggie great Chari Hawkins has punched her ticket to the world outdoor championships in her signature event. The native of Rexburg, Idaho, finished third in the heptathlon at the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships, which were contested from July 6-9 at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
The top three placers in each individual event at this meet automatically qualified for the world championships, provided they recorded a qualifying standard time or distance sometime during this qualifying cycle. An athlete can also advance based off world ranking, which applies to Hawkins in this case.
Hawkins was also the bronze medalist in the heptathlon at the USATF Outdoor Championships in 2019 and represented Team USA in Doha, Qatar, where she placed 12th. The former Madison High School star will showcase her talents in Budapest, Hungary, this time around as the latest installment of the World Athletics Championships will take place from Aug. 19-27.
The 32-year-old was able to narrowly hold off 2021 national champion Annie Kunz for that final qualifying spot as she racked up 6,053 points to Kunz’s 6,049. Hawkins and Kunz were two of 16 athletes that competed in the heptathlon a week ago. Anna Hall ran away with the title as she amassed 6,677 points, while Taliyah Brooks was the silver medalist with 6,319.
Hawkins got off to a great start as she came through with lifetime best performances in two of her four events on Day 1 of the seven-event heptathlon, which started last Thursday and concluded the following day. The heptathlon is composed of the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200, long jump, javelin and 800.
The daughter of Peggy and Bill Hawkins threw down a time of 13.10 seconds in the 100 hurdles, which was good enough for third place and was a new personal record, to boot. Additionally, Hawkins PRed in the 200 with her sixth-place clocking of 24.05. Hawkins also fared well in her other two events on Day 1 as she was fourth in the high jump, plus came through with a season-best clearance of 5 feet, 11.25 inches, and was sixth in the shot put (44-0).
Hawkins scored just enough points on Day 2 to keep Kunz and others at bay. She placed sixth in the long jump (19-7), third in the javelin (139-1) and 11th in the 800 (2:32.01). Hawkins’ mark in the javelin was a new season best.
Hawkins scored her most points in the 100 hurdles with 1,109, followed by the high jump (991), 200 (976), long jump (840), shot put (755), javelin (714) and 800 (668).
Hawkins was a five-time second-team All-American at USU — three times in the heptathlon and two times in the five-event pentathlon, which is contested during the indoor season. She represented Team USU in the pentathlon at the World Indoor Championships last March in Serbia. Hawkins is still Utah State’s record holder in the heptathlon (5,750), pentathlon (4,194) and high jump (6-0.25). Her professional PR in the heptathlon is 6,243 points, which she established last year in a meet in Spain.
MANTZ AND MAGGARD
Former Sky View High School and BYU great Conner Mantz, plus former USU standout and current volunteer assistant coach Dillon Maggard, also competed at nationals last week.
Mantz was in action in Thursday’s 10,000 meters and returned to the track three days later for the 5,000, alongside Maggard. The son of Joanna and Robert Mantz finished sixth in the 10,000 (28:29.36) and 10th in the 5,000 (13:30.85), while Maggard was 18th in the 5,000 (13:44.72). There were 21 guys who toed the starting line in the 10,000 and 19 in the 5,000.
Mantz, a native of Smithfield, is sponsored by Nike, while Maggard, a native of Kirkland, Washington, is sponsored by Brooks Beasts. Both athletes came oh so close to making it to the world championships a year ago as Mantz was fourth at nationals in the 5,000, as was Maggard in the 10,000.
Abdihamid Nur reigned supreme in the 5,000 with a time of 13:24.37, while Woody Kincaid was triumphant in the 10,000 with a time of 28:23.01. Mantz, a two-time national cross country champion individually at BYU, was less than seven seconds slower than both champions.
