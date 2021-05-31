It’s been a banner season for the Snow College football program, and four Cache Valley athletes have contributed to that success.
The Badgers were recently selected to compete in the NJCAA National Championship game, which will take place this Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas. No. 2 Snow will square off against No. 1 Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College at 3 p.m. The showdown will be televised nationally on the CBS Sports Network.
Snow’s starting quarterback is former Sky View star Garrison Beach and one of his former Bobcat teammates, defensive lineman Max Christensen, starts in the defensive trenches for the Badgers. The other two local athletes representing the Badgers (8-0) are second-string offensive linemen Cade Parrish and Eli Wells, who played at Logan and Mountain Crest, respectively.
This is only the fourth time since 1985 Snow College went undefeated during the regular season and the first time since 2008. The Badgers won their first and only national championships in 1985.
This will be Hutchinson’s first appearance in the national title game. The Blue Dragons (7-0) have won all of their contests by at least 16 points this spring, including four by at least 30.
Snow traveled to Council Bluffs, Iowa, for their season opener against JUCO power Iowa Western Community College on March 27, and left with a nailbiting 31-30 win over the then-No. 2 Reivers. The Badgers, who are coached by Zac Erekson, weren’t really tested in any of its other games as their average margin of victory is 37.63 points. Snow’s next closest contest was a 27-7 triumph over Lackawanna College on April 10, in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
The Badgers are explosive offensively this season as they have put up 48 or more points five times, including 63 or more on three occasions.
The 2020 junior college football season was pushed to the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19.