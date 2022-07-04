HYRUM — One athlete flew down Blacksmith Fork Canyon on his way to breaking a 32-year-old course record, while another made a triumphant return from a very difficult pregnancy.
Indeed, it was a memorable day for Eric Nelson and Sara Kunz at one of Cache Valley's most popular races.
Nelson became the first person to ever break the 46-minute barrier at the Blacksmith Fork Freedom Run, which took place on a pleasant Monday morning. The 2018 Ridgeline graduate covered the 15-kilometer course in 45 minutes, 45 seconds, and averaged a very impressive 4:55-per-mile clip in the process.
"I ended up running a lot faster than I thought I would," said Nelson, who was the runner-up a year ago. "My goal was just sub-47. I was around a minute and 15 seconds faster than that, so it feels really good. I surprised myself."
Meanwhile, the fourth time was the charm for Kunz at the 42nd installment of this event. The 2011 Sky View graduate was on bed rest at this time year ago, awaiting the birth of her "miracle" baby girl, Kallie. Kallie Kunz was born last November and weighed in at just 1.5 pounds, inasmuch as she arrived nearly four months early.
As a result, Sara Kunz wasn't able to resume training until December, so her first Freedom Run title was a little bit of a surprise and very gratifying.
"I'm really proud of myself," Kunz said. "It was hard, but I (gutted it out). I got really tired at the end and I was like, 'I don't want to give up,' but then I was like, 'I've done harder than this.' And so, it just feels good to do this well."
It was a come-from-behind effort by Kunz, who narrowly trailed soon-to-be Viewmont High School junior Naomi Egnew at the 10-kilometer mark. The Pocatello, Idaho, resident was undaunted, though, en route to traversing the 9.3-mile course, which starts at the Hydro Park in Blacksmith Fork Canyon and ends at the Hyrum City Park, in 1:03:07. Egnew crossed the finish line 23 seconds later and claimed the silver medal in the women's division.
"On the hill I caught (Egnew) and stayed ahead after that," Kunz said. "But I was watching her the whole time. We were keeping pace pretty much the same. I think she started before me a little bit, so I think our pace was about even."
The hill the 29-year-old mother of two is referring to is a formidable steep uphill section athletes must tackle after exiting Blacksmith Fork Canyon. The ascent starts about 2.5 miles away from the finish line.
Having to chase the 16-year-old Egnew was a big reason why Kunz was able to tackle the hill with some gusto.
"Having another girl there really pushed me," said Kunz, who placed 20th overall and ran at a 6:47-per-mile clip. "It was nice to have her there and just kind of push myself with her, and I think with both did the same for each other."
When did Kunz start to realize that this just might be her breakthrough performance at this race?
"I don't know, I was so nervous this morning because I was like, 'do I go for it or not? I don't want to fail and feel bad because I had this goal in mind,'" said Kunz, a three-time veteran of the Top of Utah Marathon. "But my husband was like, 'just go and do it. You won't fail.' And so right off the bat I just had this mindset to just do my best and it will be good enough."
Kunz didn't start competing in long-distance races until six years ago, but has found her niche. The 29-year-old's primary objective is to qualify for the Boston Marathon.
"I am just able to think more clear (and) I'm a happier mom when I feel like I'm taking care of myself," Kunz said when asked about catching the running bug. "I think it's just more about pushing myself and doing something hard that a lot of people can't or won't do, and just having something that I know I'm good at that I really, really work hard for."
Like Kunz, Nelson had to come from behind to capture his title. The 22-year-old was a few strides behind defending champion Spencer Nelson with three miles remaining. The former Mountain Crest teammates are not related.
Spencer Nelson "threw in a few surges, got a few steps on me, and I kept coming back on him," Eric Nelson explained. "And then right at the top of the hill, I caught up to him and just tried to run as fast as I could to the finish line."
It was a very impressive final few miles for Eric, who shaved 42 seconds off Bob Durtschi's course record. Durtschi owned the previous two fastest times in the event as he prevailed in 1989 (46:29) and 1990 (46:27). Having Spencer and Roberto Parras, who are both currently teammates at Utah State University, to push Eric made a huge difference.
"It was way nice," Eric said. "Pretty much all the way through the canyon, Spencer and Roberto were there. Maybe the last couple of miles out of the canyon, Spencer got a little gap on me. I wasn't looking to run that fast, but it was super nice having people to run with. It makes a big difference."
Spencer, who won this race in 2015 and 2021, also sparkled as the 24-year-old broke the previous course record with his time of 46:15. The bronze medalist was 22-year-old Colby Hamson, who also eclipsed the 50-minute barrier as he clocked in at 49:57.
Eric's previous best time at the Freedom Run was his 49:35 from a year ago. The former Ridgeline star credited friend Mark Summers for the substantial strides he has made in the past year.
"(Summers) sort of convinced me to quit trying to run in college and do marathon stuff (instead), so I've just been doing marathon training for the past full year and my fitness has just taken off because of that," Eric said.
The transition to a 26.2-mile race was a seamless one for Eric, who finished third at last year's Huntsville Marathon and turned some heads with his time of 2:26:33. He went on to compete in the Boston Marathon this past spring.
Eric's "peak race this summer" will be the downhill-heavy Deseret News Half Marathon, "so this is a really nice tune-up for that." The 22-year-old will attempt to break the 1:05 barrier in that event.
Rounding out the top 10 in the men's field were Hyrum Staffanson (52:25), Ben Johnson (52:38), Trey Davidson (53:07), Landon Parker (54:15), Ryan Jenks (55:00), Jordan Reid (55:58) and J.D. Needham (56:27). The 40-year-old Jenks was the masters men's champion, while the 16-year-old Staffanson and 15-year-old Davidson also impressed with their times.
Karlee Eck placed fourth in the women's competition and completed the course in 1:05:44. The former Sky View harrier was followed by Jamie Maughan (1:06.21), Kasha Arbon (1:06.38), Taylor Laney (1:09.10), Kiesha Baldwin (1:09.29), Kimiko Griffith (1:10.23) and Ashley Jenks (1:10.28). The 42-year-old Baldwin reigned supreme in the masters women's division. The 15-year-old Laney is entering her sophomore year at Logan High.
Veteran Nathan Crowton was the lone wheelchair competitor. The 51-year-old crossed the finish line in 1:03.26.