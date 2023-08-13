country club mens golf

Dave Brown hits the ball onto the 18th green at the Logan Golf & Country Club  Saturday. He won his first men's club title.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Figuring he was playing with house money, Dave Brown tried to not worry or stress when he teed it up Saturday morning at the Logan Golf & Country Club.

He had begun match play at the 2023 Men’s Club Championship seeded 10th, so reaching the championship match was an accomplishment. In fact, the 39-year-old father of five had never made it past the quarterfinals in previous years.


