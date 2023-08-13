Figuring he was playing with house money, Dave Brown tried to not worry or stress when he teed it up Saturday morning at the Logan Golf & Country Club.
He had begun match play at the 2023 Men’s Club Championship seeded 10th, so reaching the championship match was an accomplishment. In fact, the 39-year-old father of five had never made it past the quarterfinals in previous years.
“This is the furthest I’ve gone,” Brown said. “It was good to be here.”
There were some nerves. Brown even admitted he “had a hard time sleeping last night” before his match on Saturday. The 36-hole championship pitted Brown against eighth-seeded Andy Hurst.
“Andy is a great guy and a heck of a competitor,” Brown said. “He is so steady and makes so many pars. He made more mistakes than he usually does. It was a tough match and a grind the whole time.”
The duo played 18 holes and then took a lunch break. Brown was 5-up at that point and never gave up the lead to capture the 2023 title, 6 and 5.
“I was hitting the ball well,” Brown said. “I didn’t putt great. All the credit in the world to Andy. He is a great competitor and just had some off holes that gave me a few. Once you get far ahead, then it comes down to maintaining the lead and making pars.”
With a large gallery watching the final holes, Brown tried to stay focused and just worry about the next hole.
With a six-hole lead and seven to play, it was becoming evident that Hurst would need a miracle. With the course under some renovations, the match had actually started on No. 10. So, going to the 30th hole of the match, it was actually the par-5 No. 3. They halved the hole.
Next was the par-3 fourth hole. Hurst had to win to extend the match.
Both men came up short of the green and to the right, but Brown was much closer. Hurst got on the green on his second shot, but Brown chipped up close to the pin. Hurst did sink a long putt to give himself some hope, but Brown closed the door with a short putt for par and the championship.
“This is the biggest crowd I’ve seen in years,” LG&CC golf professional Dean Johansen said after awarding Brown the trophy. “Thanks for the support.”
Brown was swarmed by family and well wishers. His young son carried the cup to the golf court.
“We are going to display the cup for a couple of weeks and maybe drink some Sprite out of it,” Brown said. “I’m really proud and love the Country Club so much. I’ve been coming here since I was little. This is a dream come true.”
Before the men’s tournament began, Brown took the advice of some buddies, who told him to play aggressively.
“I made a lot of birdies in those first rounds,” Brown said. “I made a lot of mistakes as well, but enough birdies to get it done.”
He tried to keep playing the same way he had been in the championship match, which caused him to get in a little trouble early. Hurst took an early lead to start the match on a picture-perfect day at the club.
“Once I got the lead, I told myself to take it one shot at a time, one hole at a time,” Brown said.
That came in handy after the lunch break.
Hurst picked up an eagle on No. 10, which was the first hole of the second scheduled 18. Early in the afternoon Hurst was able to get within three holes.
“He (Hurst) got a little momentum going,” Brown said. “I just told myself to relax. There is nothing you can do if your opponent hits a great shot.”
Getting off the tee consistently Saturday helped Brown keep the pressure on Hurst throughout the day. Brown said that hasn’t been a strength of his, but it was in the championship match.
“My putter was a little shaky to start, so getting good tee shots was big,” Brown said. “I was able to two-putt almost every green.”
His closest match on his way to winning the trophy came in the quarterfinals when he was about to outlast second-seeded Dave Kerr, 1 up.
Brown grew up in Providence and now lives with his wife and children in North Logan. He owns an accounting firm in the valley. He has been a member of the Country Club for nearly eight years and along with Hurst is on the board of directors.
