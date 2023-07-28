amateur golf

Dylan Hardy hits the ball on the fifth hole at Birch Creek Golf Course on Friday during the first round of the Cache Valley Amateur.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

SMITHFIELD — A record number of golfers signed up for the annual Cache Valley Amateur.

The tournament is a two-day event that takes place at Birch Creek Golf Course and the Logan River Golf Course. Players play a round on each course. The opening round this year was at Birch Creek on Friday. There were 164 golfers on the opening tee sheet, with 162 completing 18 holes. On Saturday, action moves to Logan River.


