SMITHFIELD — A record number of golfers signed up for the annual Cache Valley Amateur.
The tournament is a two-day event that takes place at Birch Creek Golf Course and the Logan River Golf Course. Players play a round on each course. The opening round this year was at Birch Creek on Friday. There were 164 golfers on the opening tee sheet, with 162 completing 18 holes. On Saturday, action moves to Logan River.
A familiar face was atop the leaderboard after the first day. Braxton Watts shot a scorching 5-under-par 67 to take a four-shot lead into the second day among the Champ Flight participants.
“The pin placements were a little tough, but you kind of expect that out here.” Watts said. “The greens weren’t as fast as they can be. I hit the ball pretty good off the tee.”
The 21-year-old played a bogey-fee round with five birdies and 13 pars. His first birdie came on No. 5. He made the turn at 1-under and then birdied 11, 12, 14 and 18.
“It was a solid round,” Watts said.
Watts, who calls Farmington home now, was born in the valley and spent his first years in Smithfield, moving south when he was six. His parents are Cache Valley natives. Watts has played the tournament a handful of times, tying for third last year and ended up tied with Cooper Jones for the title in 2021.
“Tomorrow I need to use irons off the tees and keep it in play,” Watts said. “Logan River is a scoreable course, so hopefully I can go out there and get a low score.”
Watts is preparing for his junior season at the University of Utah.
“My game is finally getting into shape, so it’s good,” Watts said.
While four shots behind, it’s crowded for second place. Former Bear River High star Jarett Giles, Sky View alum Kourtney Knowles, Jax McMurdie, who tied for third last year, and Utah State golfer John Cook all turned in cards of 1-under-par 71. Dylan Hardy, Hayden Banz and Brady Stanger carded even-par rounds of 72, while Ryan Seamons and Gavin Hansen round out the top 10 with 73’s.
Banz, a Weber State golfer from Salt Lake City, has finished among the top finishers at this tournament before. His younger sister turned a few heads Friday as she played with the men.
Whitney Banz recently returned from an LDS Church mission to Thailand and is trying to get in tournament shape as she heads to BYU after playing basketball and golf at Westminster College before her mission. The West High School grad wants to compete against good competition.
“I want to get some practice playing under pressure,” Whitney Banz said. “I like it (playing with men). It’s fun.”
The 21-year-old was 1-over through 14 holes, but then had a bogey and No. 16 got her as she recorded a triple bogey on the hole. Banz finished with a 79.
“It was going really good until 16,” Whitney Banz said. “I hit it from one bunker to the other and then three-putted for a triple. ... I’m really excited for tomorrow. You don’t have to hit driver off the tee. I really like Logan River.”
In the A Flight, Hayden Kleven and Jake Peterson are on top with 4-over-par rounds of 76. Dylan Christensen and Trevor Lund are a stroke back at 77. In fact, the top 10 in the flight are all under 80.
The B Flight also has two golfers atop the leaderboard in Kyle Allen and Michael Gibbs with rounds of 78. Youngster Beckham Skinner was third at 80.
Ryan Doyle leads the C Flight with an 83. Cort Murdock and Doug Sayama are each one shot back at 84.
Play begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The final group will tee off at 3 p.m. The Champ Flight, A Flight and B Flight winners will each earn $1,000 this year.
