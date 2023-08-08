There was no stress Tuesday for Kaycee Hunt.
At least she tried to approach the third and final round of stroke play in the ladies club championship at the Logan Golf & Country Club that way. Hunt had a big lead going into the day and stayed in front to capture her second title in four years with a three-day total of 255.
“I’ve been playing a lot of golf,” Hunt said. “I was able to have two good rounds and then shot an 87 today. ... I had some cushion.”
But she didn’t think of the big lead as the golfers started on No. 8 because of work that needed to be done on that hole as the course is undergoing some improvements.
“You have to go out and just play your game,” Hunt said. “I played good on the back. Then on the front I had one go OB, but I had a cushion, so I just moved along.”
The Cache Valley native began the day 14 strokes ahead of Julie Hugie after consistent rounds of 84 and 84. Hunt was edged by Hugie in 2022 in a match play final, 1-up. The ladies at LG&CC rotate each year between medal and match play.
“Julie played so good today,” Hunt said. “She played really well on the front and the back. ... It was hard to watch her struggle yesterday, because we root for each other.”
Hunt felt she played the back nine well in all three rounds.
“The back nine can be kind of tense with the goat holes,” Hunt said. “I just played. I didn’t go crazy. I took a 3-wood off the tee on 14 and went 7-iron, 7-iron, wedge and putted in for a par. It was good this year.”
Having joined the club four years ago and winning in 2020, Hunt is a regular at the top of the leaderboard. However, this one was special. She dedicated it to her mother, Georgena Taggart, who passed away in January.
“This one is for her,” Hunt said of her mother. “She was my biggest supporter. I was thinking about her and how she would say, ‘just go out there and do it.’”
Hunt felt her presence throughout the tournament, taking a three-stroke lead over Hugie after the first round. Hugie had a rough second round and found herself way behind.
“It just wasn’t clicking yesterday,” Hugie said. “I shot a 95 and end up losing by 11.”
Hugie did shoot a 84 on Tuesday to get within 11 strokes of Hunt.
“Today was a lot better than yesterday,” Hugie said. “You have to play three good days of golf against Kaycee to win. She deserves it and did great.”
Hugie had won the last two titles and has four club championships.
With some course changes in the works, the ladies had to play around construction and a pond being put in on No. 1.
“Some of the construction makes it hard, but you just have to play around it,” Hunt said. “That lake on No. 1 changes my game on that hole.”
“The new pond going in is going to be difficult, but we need to get used to it,” Hugie said. “The course is in great shape and fun to play. To play well you have to hit the fairways and get on in regulation.”
Which she did on Tuesday on her way to a round of 84. He approach shots were working and staying in the fairways with her woods was also a strength, Hugie said. Putting, however, was a struggle.
Which was the opposite for Hunt, who credited her putting in all three rounds for helping her take the big lead.
“I hit my drives good, but I felt my putting was on point,” Hunt said. “Chipping was good yesterday, but putting all three days was good.”
The ladies are now looking forward to some team competitions. Hunt will be participating in that, as well as playing in the Logan River ladies championship, which is two 18-hole rounds beginning on Tuesday afternoon and concluding on Wednesday.
“Yeah, I get to tee off again here in about an hour-and-a-half,” Hunt said. “... I will be playing 90 holes in four days.”
Hunt plays for the Country Club team and the Logan River team, which is currently in first place and is the two-time defending champions. She made a point to stress how much she enjoys “team play.”
Norma Palmer won the Senior Championship with a three-round total of 266. She had the best round of any golfer in the second round with an 83.
