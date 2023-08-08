golf women's club championship

Kaycee Hunt chips the ball onto the 16th hole at the Logan Golf & Country Club on Tuesday. She won her second ladies club championship.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

There was no stress Tuesday for Kaycee Hunt.

At least she tried to approach the third and final round of stroke play in the ladies club championship at the Logan Golf & Country Club that way. Hunt had a big lead going into the day and stayed in front to capture her second title in four years with a three-day total of 255.


