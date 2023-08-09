It was a bit closer this year after the first round of the ladies club championship at the Logan River Golf Course.
In the end, however, it was a double-stroke victory for Samalie Prom, who captured her third straight ladies title at the course Wednesday evening. The 24-year-old was able to celebrate this one with her husband. She and Todd Allen were married a week ago and she got back from a honeymoon just in time to play in the annual club championship.
“The last two years he (Allen) has been gone during the club championship,” Prom said. “This year he was in town. I said, ‘listen, if I play bad, you got to go somewhere.’ He was good with that. He came and watched both days. It was super fun.”
Getting married didn’t seem to distract the former college golfer. She did lose four balls in the first 18-hole round played Tuesday, but was still five strokes ahead of second place as she carded a 4-over-par 75.
“I definitely liked the front nine better than the back yesterday,” Prom said. “I hit some shots and hoped it would stay in bounds. I started strong and then I think I got a little tentative on the back and that caused me a few problems. It was still a good round.”
A trio of birdies on Tuesday helped make up for the lost golf balls.
“Yesterday I got a little frustrated on one hole and blew up in my head,” Prom said. “I had one blow up hole. Today I was able to keep it together even after a shot that wasn’t great.”
Before Wednesday’s round, Prom gave herself a pep talk.
“I literally walked in the bathroom, stared at myself in the mirror and said, ‘you are not out there trying to shoot a course record. You are just going to go out and play golf like you did yesterday,’” Prom said. “And that’s all I did.”
It worked as she went out and carded a 2-over-par 73 to finish with a two-day total of 148. She had two birdies and a bunch of pars. Prom won by 11 strokes.
“I just went out and played some golf and had some fun,” Prom said. “I haven’t played a ton this summer as I’ve been extra busy. I played about the same amount as last year.”
Her second round began with three pars and a birdie. It was just the start she needed. The goal was to get on the green in regulation and two putt, which she did for most of her round.
It was a competitive battle for second place. Marti Barerra started the day in second after an 80 on Tuesday. Recent Bear River High School graduate Rheagen Hartfiel was in third at 82, followed by Kaycee Hunt at 83.
“It was really close with all of those ladies,” Prom said.
Hartfiel went out and shot a 77 on Wednesday to move into second at 159. Hunt, who has won the title multiple times, started and finished strong with birdies to card a 78 and take third with a two-round total of 161. Barerra, who has also won the title more than once, was fourth at 162.
This was the first ladies championship tournament for Hartfiel.
“To be honest, it was a little intimidating,” said Hartfiel, who now lives in the valley. “I tried to treat it like it was a normal round. It actually was a lot of fun playing with Sam, Kaycee and Marti. They were so fun and great competition. They gave me a run for my money, but I liked it.”
Prom had similar thoughts.
“Kaycee sunk a birdie putt on one, it was great to start the round like that today,” Prom said. “... I stayed positive about everything and the group was great in helping with that as Kaycee and Marti and Rheagen are all so positive. It was really easy to stay positive.”
The top four were put together for the final round.
“Kaycee and Marti ran this place when they were younger,” Prom said. “It was really fun to play with them today. I have played with Kaycee the last three years and it has been a blast. She used to scare me, intimidate me because Kaycee was the club champion. It is Kaycee, the Kaycee Hunt. But she has been so fun.”
Hartfiel, who works at Logan River, tried to approach each round with a positive mindset and her goal was to have fun also.
“I didn’t play the best,” Hartfiel said. “I know I can play better. I wasn’t able to finish strong the first day. ... I tried not to worry about yesterday when I played today. I just tried to do my best. I will take a 77.”
Prom is finishing up school at Utah State and will be student teaching this fall. She will continue to work at Logan River and is the head girls golf coach at Mountain Crest and the assistant boys golf coach.
“I love working here (Logan River) and love the ladies,” Prom said. “This is a great course.”
