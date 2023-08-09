logan womens golf

Samalie Prom hits the ball on the 16th hole at the Logan River Golf Course during the ladies club championship last year. Prom won the title for the third straight year.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It was a bit closer this year after the first round of the ladies club championship at the Logan River Golf Course.

In the end, however, it was a double-stroke victory for Samalie Prom, who captured her third straight ladies title at the course Wednesday evening. The 24-year-old was able to celebrate this one with her husband. She and Todd Allen were married a week ago and she got back from a honeymoon just in time to play in the annual club championship.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.