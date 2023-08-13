birch creek mens golf

Nic Bailey hits the ball on the fourth hole at Birch Creek Golf Course Saturday. He went on to win the men's club championship.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

SMITHFIELD – Nic Bailey made enough big shots to cap off a memorable year at Birch Creek Golf Course.

The 30-year-old from Providence survived a tough second day at the annual men’s association club championship Saturday to capture his first title as a member at the course. His two-round total of 141 was two strokes better than second place.


