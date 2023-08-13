SMITHFIELD – Nic Bailey made enough big shots to cap off a memorable year at Birch Creek Golf Course.
The 30-year-old from Providence survived a tough second day at the annual men’s association club championship Saturday to capture his first title as a member at the course. His two-round total of 141 was two strokes better than second place.
“I tried not to think about who was leading and focus on one shot at a time,” Bailey said. “I wanted to just play my game. It did help coming in to know where the other guys were. It made it so I could play a little more comfortable and be a little more calm. … I knew it was going to be close.”
Bailey and Kourt Knowles had both carded 5-under-par rounds of 67 in the first round. The 67 was a course low for Bailey.
That duo was paired up with Josh Leichty and Taylor Hansen, who had rounds of 69 and 70, respectively, on the first day. The top four all saw their scores rise on Saturday.
“The pins were tucked in real tough positions and the greens were quick,” Bailey said. “That’s what you expect on Saturday here at Birch. It was fun.”
Out of the top four, Bailey navigated himself around the course the best. He fired a 2-over-par 74.
“My mindset was that nobody expected me to be here, so I was playing with house money,” Bailey said. “I tried to play loose and have fun and go do the best I could today.”
Knowles and Larson both shot 76’s. Knowles had to settle for second place for the second year in a row with a 143 two-round total. The 2021 champion at Birch Creek has now finished second five times.
“Today was the first time I have played with Kourt,” Bailey said. “I went to school with Taylor and have been playing with him since I was 15. Kourt and Josh are both great dudes and super nice and professional. I had a good time with them.”
The best two rounds of the Championship Flight on the second day came from three-time former champion Dylan Hardy and Dustin Richardson. Hardy turned in a 2-under-par round of 70, while for the second straight day Richardson shot par at 72. Hardy and Richardson ended up tied for third at 144. Richardson was third a year ago, while Hardy, who last won the men’s title in 2020, tied for fifth.
Rounding out the top five were Liechty and Hansen who finished with two-round totals of 146 to tie for fifth.
In the first round, Bailey had eight birdies on his way to the 67.
“Yeah, I had a really good first round,” Bailey said. “I was feeling it yesterday. The putter was hot. I struck the ball real good. I hit 17 greens yesterday and just putted well.”
Tied for the lead and playing in the same group with Knowles, Bailey didn’t get off to the start he wanted but was able to settle down.
“Obviously, you get those jitters,” Bailey said. “The first four or five holes were rough for me. I was able to recover and played solid coming in.”
After starting his round with a pair of pars and then two bogeys, Bailey was 2-over through five holes.
“I had to calm down and was able to do that and string a bunch of pars together,” Bailey said. “An eagle on 10 helped turn my round around.”
He was under some pine trees just left of the green after a nice drive on the par-4 10th. He was able to hit a perfect chip shot.
“I hit a little bump and run into the bank and it released on,” Bailey explained. “It just kept trickling and turned and went in. It was pretty sweet.”
He had good looks for birdies on 15, 16 and 17, but had several lip outs. He did finish his round with seven straight pars.
“I can’t complain with those coming in,” Bailey said.
The Mountain Crest High School graduate has been a part of Birch Creek men’s for a few years, but has been playing his best golf in 2023. But he has also had some head-scratching scores, pointing out a 81 two weeks ago on the course during the Cache Valley Amateur.
“It’s just golf,” Bailey said. “I have had a few lessons and been working on some things. Yesterday (Friday) everything just came together and aligned with what I’ve been working on over the last month.”
Bailey, who owns a life insurance brokerage, has more flexibility to play in the summer. He plans on trying to come back next year and go for another title.
There are 542 members of the men’s association at Birch Creek. It is the largest men’s association in the state of Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.