birch creek womens golf

Tammy Gustaveson was able to defend her title in the ladies club championship at Birch Creek Golf Course on Thursday.

 Photo courtesy Linzie Sorensen

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

With a three-shot lead heading into the second and final round of the ladies club championship at Birch Creek Golf Course, defending champion Tammy Gustaveson knew she would have to play well Thursday to remain atop the leaderboard.

Playing with the ladies that were right behind her, Gustaveson was able to gauge what she needed to do to stay in front. However, it was the next group that ended up being the one to watch. Teresa Lundahl wasn’t fazed by a 10-stroke deficit.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.