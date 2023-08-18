With a three-shot lead heading into the second and final round of the ladies club championship at Birch Creek Golf Course, defending champion Tammy Gustaveson knew she would have to play well Thursday to remain atop the leaderboard.
Playing with the ladies that were right behind her, Gustaveson was able to gauge what she needed to do to stay in front. However, it was the next group that ended up being the one to watch. Teresa Lundahl wasn’t fazed by a 10-stroke deficit.
“I knew it was close with the ladies I was playing with, but then Teresa Lundahl gathered 10 strokes,” Gustaveson said. “You can’t make any mistakes with those chicks. ... I was a little off today. My putting was off and usually I’m pretty good on the putting. It was probably nerves.”
Gustaveson and Lundahl ended up in a tie with identical 167 totals after two rounds at Birch Creek. Gustaveson had carded a 78 in the first round but struggled on Thursday and shot an 89. Lundahl followed up an 88 with a 79 on Thursday.
It ended up taking two extra playoff holes to decide the 2023 champion. Gustaveson was able to birdie the par-5 first hole to capture the win — her third title at the course.
“There were some ladies close to me and I wasn’t even thinking about Teresa,” Gustaveson said with a chuckle. “Teresa got right back in there. She is a great competitor. Those other girls are competitive too.”
Gustaveson, who lives in Providence, played the final round with Terry Nash and Mandy Haynie.
The playoff began on the par-5 18th hole. Both Gustaveson and Lundahl hit good drives and second shots to get just below the green. Lundahl chipped on but past the flag, while Gustaveson “duffed” her third shot. Gustaveson recovered by chipping on within four feet of the pin. Lundahl putted to within two feet of the hole. Both made their par putts to stay tied.
“So, we were still tied and had to go to No. 1,” Gustaveson said.
Once again Gustaveson hit a good drive, reaching the ditch, and Lundahl also had a good drive. Gustaveson reached the green on her second shot. Lundahl was short of the green on her second shot and then found the bunker. Gustaveson putted up close to the hole and sank her second putt for birdie to win her third title at the course.
“Thank goodness it was over then,” Gustaveson said. “... When my putting is on, it’s on, but when it’s a little shady on you, you kind of fight it.”
In the first round, Gustaveson started with several pars, had a few bogeys and a few birdies as well. Shooting a 78, she felt good about the round. On Thursday in the final round, Gustaveson had trouble right off the tee on No. 1, but tried to no let that phase her.
“I ended up rallying,” Gustaveson said. “Usually when I get in trouble, I battle my way back. That is part of the way I play this golf game. When I get in trouble, I’m able to scramble back to where I need to be. ... Sometimes I’m playing bad, but I can scramble. I don’t let this game get in my head too much.”
Gustaveson enjoys playing with the ladies at Birch Creek and plays on the ladies team from the course. They recently played in the northern Utah league championship and rallied to win.
“There are some very nice ladies that play at Birch Creek,” Gustaveson said.
Individually, Gustaveson was edged by Kaycee Hunt from the Logan River Golf Course by one stroke earlier this week in the two rounds of the championship.
“It was right down to the wire, but Kaycee was one stroke better than me,” Gustaveson said. “Kaycee is a great golfer. ... It’s fun and can be very competitive.”
