Ryan Seamons hits a tee shot on the first hole at the Logan River Golf Course during his high school days for Sky View. Seamons tied with Brady Stanger for first at the Cache Valley Amateur on Saturday and lost in a sudden-death playoff on the second hole.

Two extra holes were needed to crown the 2023 Cache Valley Amateur champion Saturday evening at the Logan River Golf Course.

The two-day tournament which included 18 holes at Birch Creek Golf Course on Friday and concluded with an 18-hole round on Saturday was not decided until after most golfers had left. Ryan Seamons and Brady Stanger both went low on Saturday and ended up in a tie with two-day totals of 139.


