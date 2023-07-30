Two extra holes were needed to crown the 2023 Cache Valley Amateur champion Saturday evening at the Logan River Golf Course.
The two-day tournament which included 18 holes at Birch Creek Golf Course on Friday and concluded with an 18-hole round on Saturday was not decided until after most golfers had left. Ryan Seamons and Brady Stanger both went low on Saturday and ended up in a tie with two-day totals of 139.
Seamons finished a couple of hours before Stanger. They both agreed to break the tie with a sudden-death extra hole that turned into two when they both birdied the first playoff hole – the par-5 No. 1. Stanger chipped up to within four feet for his birdie putt, while Seamons sank a 15-foot putt for birdie.
Stanger then made a 15-foot putt for birdie on the par-4 second hole to capture the title as Seamons rolled a 30-foot birdie putt attempt to within three feet.
“It was a good playoff,” Stanger said. “... I told the kid that I played in the playoff that I played at Utah Valley 23 years ago.”
Seamons will be a senior this upcoming season at Utah Valley. First he is going to play in the Utah Open next month. He felt his round Saturday will help his confidence.
The winner earned $1,000, while second paid $900.
Seamons, who has finished second three other times, had to settle for runner-up yet again. The 21-year-old Smithfield native carded the lowest round of the day with a 5-under-par 66, which included two bogeys. He was two strokes off his best-ever round at The River.
“I’m still trying to get in the winner’s circle … get over the hump and bring it home,” Seamons said. “... I haven’t shot that low here in a while, so it felt good. The greens were rolling really good, the best I’ve seen here.”
Seamons had recorded a 73 on Friday at Birch Creek
“Yesterday I couldn’t buy a putt or do anything, so it felt really good to come out and put a good number on,” Seamons said.
Stanger had an even-par round on Friday with a 72. On Saturday his approach was pretty simple.
“I thought if I could shoot four or five (under par), you never know, right?” Stanger said. “Especially on this course. I figured (first-day leader) Braxton (Watts) could shoot 8-under or even, you never know. So, I figured at four or five under I would have a chance.”
The 41-year-old Idaho native who now lives in Salt Lake City did just that Saturday. Playing in one of the last groups of the day. Stanger went out and shot a 4-under-par 67 to force the playoff.
“I played pretty solid,” Stanger said. “I had five birdies and one bogey.”
He started his round Saturday with a birdie and made a 12-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 to cap a memorable round and end up in a tie.
“At the time, I didn’t know where I stood,” Stanger said. “But I was trying to make shots like that and see where I stood when it was over.”
In such a close finish, many shots can be analyzed. The lone bogey of the day for Stanger came on No. 3, where he hit into the hazard, took a drop and made a 15-foot bogey putt. Had that not dropped, there wouldn’t have been a tie.
This is the second Cache Valley Am title for Stanger, who won it back in 2005 when it was called the Cache Valley Open. He was an amateur, but was able to capture the tournament. Stanger said he has played in the tournament nearly every year for the past 20 years.
“I’ve played up here a lot,” said Stanger, who is an insurance agent. “I’ve had a couple of really good finishes and some really bad finishes. These two courses are so different, but I love it. This valley, to have the country club and these two courses is unbelievable. Golf is so good here. I love coming up here and hope to be back next year.”
Stanger and Seamons both mentioned the fact that there probably wouldn’t have been a playoff had the first-day leader not become ill overnight. Braxton Watts had a four-shot lead after the first day, carding a 5-under-par 67 at Birch Creek. However, he and two others in the tournament reportedly got food poisoning and were unable to tee it up on Saturday.
“Braxton is a great player,” Seamons said. “I’m confident he probably would have taken it home.”
“For sure you feel bad for him (Watts), but I can’t control that,” Stanger said.
Stanger did not know that Watts had to withdraw until after his 18 holes. A friend asked him if he had checked midway through his final round to see how Watts had done as he would have finished by then had he played. He didn’t check.
“I had no idea what had happened until we got done and came in,” Stanger said. “I was told we had tied and was asked if we wanted to go have a playoff. Rarely are you both here, so it worked out great.”
Seamons began his round Satruday with a birdie
“I came in and tried to attack,” Seamons said. “I thought I had to take it low. I had a lot of good shots on the front nine and was four under through six.”
Then came the first of two bogeys on the day. He three-putted 16, but was able to finish his round with a birdie on 18 after getting in trouble.
“Other than the bogeys, it was a good solid round,” Seamons said. “I was hitting good shots, good wedges, good putts.”
Scores were for the most part lower on Saturday. Eight golfers in the field of 162 shot par or better on Friday. At Logan River on Saturday, 13 golfers were par or better.
Kourtney Knowles had taken the early lead Saturday. The valley native was very consistent with rounds of 71 and 70 for a 141. That score held up for most of the day until the later groups came in. Knowles finished third.
Jax McMurdie was once again in the running as well. The St. George native has come north for this tournament a few times and finished fourth, firing 71’s both days for a 142.
“Seems like I’m always in the top 10,” McMurdie said. “One of these years I may get it.”
Rounding out the top five was former Bear River High star Jarett Giles with a two-day total of 143.
In the A Flight, Tyler Ewell carded a 1-under-par 70 on Saturday to win by two strokes with a two-day total of 148. Dylan Christenson was second at 150.
Kyle Allen and 13-year-old Beckham Skinner tied atop the B Flight leaderboard at 156. The teenager had to play from the black tees like everyone else.
Cort Murdock edged Doug Sayama, 167 to 168, to claim the C Flight. Murdock topped Sayama by a stroke at Logan River as they were tied going into the second day.
