If Dillon Maggard had any pre-meet jitters, it did not show.
The former Utah State University legendary distance runner fared well on Day 1 of World Indoor Track & Field Championships, which are being contested in Belgrade, Serbia.
Maggard finished fourth out of 11 competitors in Friday’s preliminary round of the 3,000 meters. As a result, Maggard, the lone American in this event, punched his ticket to the finals, which will be contested early Sunday morning.
The Kirkland, Washington, native completed the race in 7 minutes, 48.58 seconds, which is less than two seconds slower than his lifetime best clocking of 7:47.21. Maggard was the fourth and final automatic qualifier, but clocked in more than three seconds before the third and final time qualifier.
Maggard placed third in the 3,000 at the USA Indoor Championships last month in Spokane, Washington. The top two athletes in each event at nationals qualified for the world championships, but both competitors who finished before Maggard declined their spot on the team.
It’s been a memorable year so far for Maggard, who was a nine-time All-American during his time as an Aggie is and currently a volunteer assistant coach for USU’s cross country and track & field programs. Back in January, he placed second out of 58 competitors with a 10-kilometer time of 30:34 at the USATF Cross Country Championships in San Diego. Maggard beat several elite athletes, including Sam Chelanga, who was an NCAA champion in cross country and in the 10,000 meters during his time at Liberty University.
Maggard is still Utah State’s record-holder in four events, plus he ranks second in the Aggie record books in the 10,000 (28:38). He holds down the top spot in program history in the 1,500 (3:42.15), 3,000 (7:52.99), indoor 5,000 (13:40.59) and outdoor 5,000 (13:30.02).
Maggard was one of two former Aggies who showcased their talents on Day 1 of the world championships. Chari Hawkins was one of two Americans competing in the pentathlon, which is comprised of five events.
Hawkins, a five-time All-American at USU, was in the midst of a special meet as she was in third place after three events, plus was on track to supplant her own personal record. Unfortunately for the native of Rexburg, Idaho, she scratched on all three of her attempts in the long jump and consequently fell out of medal contention.
The former Madison High School standout captured a national title last month in Spokane with her lifetime best score of 4,492 points, which was 92 more than runner-up Kendell Williams. Williams ended up winning the bronze medal Friday with a season-best point tally of 4,680.
Hawkins placed fourth out of 12 competitors in the first event, the 60 hurdles, as she clocked in at 8.20. She then finished in a five-way tie for second after clearing the bar at 6-feet-0 inches (1.83 meters) in the high jump. Hawkins nearly won the third event, the shot put, with her season-best mark of 45-11.75 (14.02 meters). Belgium’s Noor Vidts won the shot put with a 14.03.
After three events Hawkins — who dropped out of the competition following the long jump, had 2,886 points — which was only nine points out of second place and 21 out of first. Williams was a close fourth with 2,777 points.
Hawkins was a five-time All-American at Utah State and has made some substantial strides since her time as a collegian. She finished sixth in the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in the heptathlon with a PR point tally of 6,230. Hawkins’ best score at USU in that event was 5,750 points. Her best score in the pentathlon as an Aggie was 4,194.
Hawkins was the bronze medalist in the heptathlon at the 2019 USA Outdoor Championships, a performance that qualified her for the World Championships, where she placed 12th. Hawkins is still USU’s record-holder in the heptathlon, pentathlon and high jump (6-0.25).