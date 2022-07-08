When the 124th Utah State Amateur Championship gets underway Monday at Soldier Hollow Golf Course in Midway, there will be a handful of golfers from Cache Valley trying to shine.
The oldest continuous tournament in the world is being contested on both the Gold and Silver courses at Soldier Hollow. The 288 players will play a round on each course, beginning on Monday and finishing up on Tuesday.
After the 36-hole stroke play is completed, the field will be cut to the top 64. Sudden-death playoffs will be held if there are ties. Beginning on Wednesday, match play will then be used to thin the field and eventually crown the State Am champion for 2022.
A trio of golfers with ties to the northern end of the valley will be in the field. Current Sky View golfers Hayden Howell and Dillan Karren made the field through qualifiers. Howell will be a senior this upcoming school year, while Karren will be a junior.
The Bobcats were on last year’s Sky View team that tied for third at the 4A state tournament. Howell tied for fourth individually with a two-round total of 150, which was 6-over-par. Karren tied for 23rd, with a two-day total of 158.
The third player with a Sky View connection is Ryan Seamons. The former high school state medalist in 2019 helped the Bobcats finish second at state that year. He has been playing collegiately at Utah Valley University the past two seasons.
Howell, Karren and Seamons will all begin their day Monday on the Silver course. Karren will tee off first at 7:30 a.m. Howell goes next at 8:20 a.m., and Seamons will begin at 12:50 p.m. Players will be in three-somes and going off the first and 10th tees.
Chris Romney, who lives in Kaysville, is a golfer with local ties and calls the Logan Golf & Country Club his home course. Like the Bobcat trio, he will play on the Silver Course. He tees off Monday at 1 p.m.
While not from the valley, there are five golfers that have spent time playing for Utah State. Current Aggies John Cook and Cameron Tucker will be in action. Tucker is a senior and from Ogden. Cook is from Aguora Hills, California, and is a junior.
Like the other locals, Tucker will begin on the Silver Course, teeing it up at 1:10 p.m. Cook broke the silver trend and will begin play on the Gold Course at 1:50 p.m.
Three former Aggies will be back at the State Am again in Brendan Dennis, Brennan Coburn and Eli Rogers. The trio of former USU players will all begin on the Gold Course. Dennis and Rogers both begin at 1:40 p.m., but off the first tee and 10th, respectively. Coburn gets his first round underway at 2:10 p.m.
Dennis resides in Providence and calls Birch Creek Golf Course his home base now. Rogers is from Bluffdale, while Coburn is from Layton.
Jarett Giles is a familiar name in high school golf as he was one of the top contenders in Region 11. The Tremonton native played at Bear River High School and will also be competing.
The goal of each golfer is to reach match play. The championship match will be Saturday, July 16. It will be a 36-hole match, beginning at 7:30 a.m.