Hyrum Hornets NUL champs

The Hyrum Hornets beat the Smithfield Blue Sox on Saturday and captured what is believed to be their first Northern Utah League title in program history.

 Photo courtesy of Shane Simper

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

HYRUM --- There was no heartbreak for the Hornets this time around.

Pitcher Braydon Schiess, an outstanding defense behind him and a solid collective performance at the plate made sure of that.

Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you