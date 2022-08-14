HYRUM --- There was no heartbreak for the Hornets this time around.
Pitcher Braydon Schiess, an outstanding defense behind him and a solid collective performance at the plate made sure of that.
Schiess went the distance on the mound for Hyrum, which put together a well-rounded performance en route to a 7-3 victory over the Smithfield Blue Sox in the third and decisive game of the Northern Utah League championship series on a lovely Saturday evening. It's believed to be the Hornets' first NUL title in program history.
It was sweet redemption for Hyrum, which lost to Smithfield by one run in Game 3 in each of the last two championship series. Like the Blue Sox the previous two years, the Hornets showed a lot of resolve after losing the series opener.
"It's a great feeling to finally come out and get this one and beat the Blue Sox of all teams," Hyrum left fielder Jarrett Hunt said. "We were kind of hoping the Blue Sox would get here. We knew this was going to be our year and Game 1 was tough. I mean, in baseball you've got to battle, especially against good teams, and so we knew we were coming ready to battle. And we just took care of business."
The top-seeded Hornets (25-5) turned to their soon-to-be Eastern Arizona College sophomore pitcher in their biggest game of the year, and he delivered. Schiess, who was dealing his curveball Saturday, threw a complete-game six-hitter and got out of a pair of bases-loaded jams. No. 16 struck out nine and issued five free passes.
"Yeah, props to Braydon," Hyrum player/coach Jaxon Burbank said. "He came up huge tonight. I mean, biggest game of the year, probably his best game of the year. He was on and, yeah, props to him. He definitely deserves it and we're definitely happy for him."
It was a gratifying night for Schiess, who struggled to find the strike zone in Tuesday's come-from-behind playoff win over the Logan Royals. The right-hander exited the game with two outs in the second inning, but was ultimately able to mentally regroup a few days later.
"It felt amazing," Schiess said. "My last few outings I haven't been the best and it felt good to just come out, put that all aside and just do what I can I do --- go back to what I did in high school and just shut people down."
When Schiess wasn't striking out batters or keeping them off-balance, he was getting some help from his defense. The Hornets cleanly fielded several well-struck balls on their way to playing an error-free game.
"Honestly, every time I get up on the mound, I know (my defense) is going to back me up," Schiess said. "If they put the ball in play, I know (our defense is) going to make a play --- laying out, whatever it is, they'll make the play for me."
Hyrum third baseman Hayden Simper made a couple of memorable defensive plays, as did Hunt in left field. Simper robbed Taydem Neal by diving to his left to knock down his hard grounder, and then gunned the Smithfield shortstop out at first base. The Blue Sox also fielded the ball very well, but a couple of throwing errors proved costly for the visitors.
"One of the keys in baseball is just making plays, just playing catch and making the routine plays, and that's what we did today," Hunt said. "We made some good (defensive) plays as well and that's what happens when you get some confidence, you get a little bit of a lead and when you make your routine plays, it's easier to make those hard plays."
When of the unsung stars of Saturday's winner-take-all showdown for the Hornets was shortstop Tanner Leishman, who gobbled up ground ball after ground ball, including a few that took tricky hops.
"Tanner's the best," Burbank said. "Ever since we were kids, I mean, everyone's known him as just being an amazing shortstop, throughout high school and even now. It's just amazing. It's fun watching him and I'm super glad he's on my team, right? It's tough to play against good defense like that and, yeah, we love him."
The third-seeded Blue Sox (26-7) dented the scoreboard first with a RBI single up the middle by Braden Anderson in the top of the second. Smithfield's advantage could have been larger than 1-0, but it left the bases loaded.
The Hornets scored twice in the home half of the third to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Max Nichols and Hunt came through with run-scoring singles in that inning for the hosts.
Hyrum then proceeded to extend its lead in each of the next three frames. The Hornets scored two more in the fifth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh to keep the Blue Sox at bay.
The Hornets plated their first run in the fourth on a throwing error and their second on a laser of a double by Nichols to the fence in right. Leishman was able to score from first base on Nichols' base knock as he was ruled safe at home plate on a bang-bang play.
Schiess lined a RBI single to left to give Hyrum a 5-1 cushion in the bottom of the fifth. Ty Jones belted a double to the gap in left-center to extend Hyrum's lead to 7-2 in the sixth, and scored a few pitches later on Hunt's groundout.
Smithfield didn't go down without a fight, though, as it scored once in the top of the sixth and loaded the bases, and once again in the seventh. A strikeout by Schiess got the Hornets out of that bases-loaded jam. Greg Madsen walked with the bases juiced to pare his team's deficit to 5-2 in the sixth. Trent Miller lined a single to left in the seventh to drive in the Blue Sox's third run of the evening.
Dax Purser and Gabe Passey each contributed with a pair of singles for the Blue Sox, who turned two well-executed double plays --- a 5-4-3 one to end the bottom of the first, and one of the 4-6-3 variety one to get out of the third inning when the Hornets had the bases loaded. Passey also chipped in with a pair of runs.
Nichols finished with one run, two hits, two RBIs and a walk for the Hornets, who got two singles, a walk and a run from Simper, two RBIs and a single from Hunt, and two walks from Jones, in addition to his aforementioned RBI double and run. Schiess aided his own cause by going 2 for 3 with one run and one RBI. No. 16 found his groove at the plate late in the season as he came through with eight base knocks in the three-game championship series.
"It felt good to hit again," Schiess said. "I missed hitting at college and just coming back, the first couple of games where I hit, that was rough because I hadn't hit in a bit. But these last few games, it's been great. I love hitting the ball. ... Even though they're not doubles, they're singles, but I'm doing my job."
Hyrum athletes Kelton Christensen, Ptolian Takis, Nic Rasmussen, Burbank, Jones and Hunt helped propel the Cache Valley Bees to an American Legion state title in 2016. All of those guys reunited with the Hornets four years ago with the goal of capturing another championship together, and it was realized Saturday.
"It's been a fun season," Burbank said. "I love all of these guys. A lot of us have played together since we were little and it's fun to win another championship together."