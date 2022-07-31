SMITHFIELD – Thanks to a pair of eagles, Hayden Howell soared to the title in the Cache Valley Amateur Saturday.
The 17-year-old golfer began the second and final round of the annual tournament two strokes behind the leader. Playing on his home course, the soon-to-be senior at Sky View High School matched his best round ever at Birch Creek Golf Course and it was enough to propel him into first place.
“This was a good way to end the summer as now I will get ready for high school golf,” Howell said. “We start next week. I would like to make some noise and try and play good golf.”
July certainly was good to Howell, who played in the Utah State Amateur earlier in the month and made it to match play.
Howell began his round Saturday with an eagle on the par-5 first hole. He ended it the same way on the very tough par-5 18th. The teenager drained a tricky 40-yard putt to seal the deal. He used the slope perfectly, looping the putt up and letting it curl and run right into the cup.
“I was hoping to get it close and have a tap-in birdie,” Howell said. “I got lucky and it went in. … I was shaking a little bit after that putt. I couldn’t believe it went in.”
Which would end up locking up the win in his first-ever appearance in the Cache Valley Amateur.
The long putt was a nice recovery after the way he started the hole. His tee shot on 18 had him out in the dry grass and weeds to the left of the fairway. However, he was able to reach the green in two.
“I had a tight lie with dirt and weeds, but I was able to hit it really good out of there and gave myself a chance at eagle,” Howell said. “But the pin was in a tough spot. … I knew with that slope, it goes towards the valley, so it helps to play here and know the little things.”
The son of Chris and Tara Howell trailed a former Bobcat and friend Ryan Seamons by two strokes after playing the first round at Logan River Golf Course. In fact, Howell was tied for third with former Box Elder High golfer Jacob Marx at 2-under par. They both carded 69s on Friday, while Seamons had a 4-under par 67, and Rich Davis came in with a 68.
What was Howell’s approach on Saturday?
“I felt like it would be tougher with quick greens,” Howell said. “I was just trying to catch up to Ryan (Seamons)”
The Smithfield resident certainly got the start he wanted. Howell used a 9-iron from about 185 yards out to the hole on No. 1. His second shot got him within 5-feet for an eagle attempt, and he drained the putt to quickly move into a tie with Seamons just one hole into the second day.
Birdies on No. 5 and 6 had him at 4-under par through the first six holes. Pars on the other six holes had him making the turn in good shape.
“I had a good, solid front nine,” Howell said. “The back was a little frustrating at first.”
He started with a par and then had his lone bogey of the round on No. 11. Six straight pairs brought him to No. 18.
“I was just trying to grind it out and just couldn’t get a birdie,” Howell said. “I just kept trying to clear my mind and hit a good shot. You can’t control what is in the past.”
The two eagles were part of a 5-under-par 67. He has carded that score just one other time in his life, also at Birch Creek. His two-day total of 136 was good enough to win by two strokes.
Conditions were a little rough for most golfers Saturday. With tough pin placements and super fast greens, knowing the course came in handy.
“With this being my home course, you know a few more little things than other people,” Howell said.
There were eight golfers that turned in below-par scores, but of those red numbers, no one was lower than Howell. Derek Penman fired a 4-under-par 68, while Hayden Benz turned in a 69.
Seamons turned in a respectable 1-under par 71 on Saturday and ended up second with a two-day total of 138. Playing just in front of Howell, Seamons was well aware of the day Howell was having.
“Hayden played great,” Seamons said. “It’s fun to see one of your buddies do well and win.”
With many college golfers in the field, the win is a big confidence booster for Howell, who did well last year at the state tournament. While he still enjoys basketball, calling that sport his favorite at one time, golf is quickly becoming his new favorite.
“I’m trying to transition into golf,” Howell said. “I’ve been talking to a few schools. I feel like golf is going to be my sport. I would like to play college golf.”
Following Howell and Seamons in the Champ Flight were Jax McMurdie and Braxton Watts at 141, Benz and Nathan Preslar at 142, John Cook and Kourtney Knowles at 143, Darrin Railsback and Aidan Tueller at 144 and rounding out the money winners in a four-way tie for 11th were Dustin Richardson, Penman, Staten McMurdie and Chris Romney.
The A Flight was won by Jed Hilton with a 147, just edging out Heath Madsen with a 148.
Nick Zollinger took the B Flight by one stroke over Kyle Allen, 151 to 152.
In the C Flight, it was Tyler Crosbie at 165.