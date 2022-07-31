HAYDEN HOWELL

Hayden Howell pumps his fist after watching a 40-foot putt drop in for an eagle on No. 18 at Birch Creek Golf Course during the second round of the Cache Valley Amateur Saturday.

 Shawn Harrison/Herald Journal

SMITHFIELD – Thanks to a pair of eagles, Hayden Howell soared to the title in the Cache Valley Amateur Saturday.

The 17-year-old golfer began the second and final round of the annual tournament two strokes behind the leader. Playing on his home course, the soon-to-be senior at Sky View High School matched his best round ever at Birch Creek Golf Course and it was enough to propel him into first place.

