Kaycee Hunt retained her spot atop the Logan River Women’s Association with her third straight Club Championship on Tuesday.
Hunt shot a 156 across two rounds, winning by a full 11 strokes. Her 79 on Tuesday and 77 the week prior were the only sub-80 scores across the board. Tammy Gustaveson (167) and Carol Denniston (168) were the second- and third-place finishers.
“I shot really well,” Hunt said. “I hit most of my drives well. I wasn’t in trouble at all on the drives.”
The only hole Hunt recalled having trouble on was 13, coincidentally the one time she lost her ball off the tee box. She recovered a had a putt for par, but three-putted and finished with a six, her worst hole of the two-round tournament.
While the performance was commendable on its own, Hunt’s victory is even more impressive given she had Achilles surgery in late January. After getting out of a walking boot, Hunt is back to her regular form with this win and even a recent hole-in-one at Logan River.
Denniston, who won the net title with a handicap-adjusted 134 overall — just ahead of Gustaveson and Terry Nash (135) and Hunt (136) — owned the third-best 18-hole run of the event. She shot an 81 in the first round, which she reported was “the best I’ve ever played here.” The score put her in second heading into the clubhouse for the first day, but an 89 Tuesday opened the door for Gustaveson to overtake her. Denniston took it in stride, though, putting the round in perspective.
“I had some mistakes but let them go and play,” she said. “I made some putts, missed a few.”
Gustaveson entered the round tied for third with Terry Nash with an 85 in round one. And unlike a great many of her counterparts in the champ flight, Gustaveson improved upon her first-round score, shooting an 82 — the fourth-lowest score of the tournament and second-lowest on Tuesday.
Though Gustaveson escaped having a lower second-round score, most were unable to improve or match their opening round. Both Hunt and Denniston noted that the greens were significantly slower than the last week (likely due to lower relative temperatures Tuesday).
“I left a lot (of putts) short,” Hunt said.
Putting didn’t seem to be a problem for Gustaveson. Not much of anything seemed to bother her by her own account.
“My drives were good. My putting was good. My chipping was good,” she said. “It just seemed like it all started to come together.”
Ultimately, however, despite career days and quality performances, Hunt dominated the tournament and has done so for years now. That control in Hunt’s time with the association has relieved the event of some of the tension surrounding who will be club champion. But that isn’t to say competitiveness is absent from the tournament. It’s more to say that camaraderie and a great deal of fun go hand and hand with the competition and the women involved.
“These ladies are great,” Denniston said. “Every one of them are competitors, and they come out here and are fun to play with. Yeah, it’s a match, you want to win, but you can still be friends when you’re done.”
“It’s all about having fun,” Hunt said.