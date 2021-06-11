It was an eventful Friday for five local American Legion baseball programs — all of which are competing at the Logan Diamond Classic.
Green Canyon, Blacksmith Fork (Mountain Crest), Logan, North Cache (Sky View) and Ridgeline all played two games to wrap up pool play in the annual three-day tournament. Green Canyon, Blacksmith Fork, Logan and North Cache served as the host sites for their respective pools, while Ridgeline is competing in Green Canyon’s pool.
The Green Canyon Huskers and Ridgeline Wolverines squared off Friday morning, and it was a barnburner. The Wolverines (3-2) scored three times in the top of the seventh and tried to plate what would have been the tying run on a Trey Purser single, but the base runner was gunned out at home to end the game. The Huskers, who came storming back from a 3-1 deficit, prevailed by a 7-6 scoreline.
Green Canyon (3-7) put a three-spot on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good. The Huskers pushed three more runs across in the following inning to increase their advantage to 7-3.
Leading the charge for the Huskers offensively were Ryker Ericson and Abe Olson. Ericson came through with a pair of run-scoring doubles and finished with three RBIs and two runs, while Olson singled, belted a RBI triple and scored twice. Coleman Bobb chipped in with two base knocks for Green Canyon, which finished with eight hits to Ridgeline’s nine.
Purser contributed with a game-high three hits for the Wolverines, who got a pair of hits from Marshall Hansen and Max Major. Davis Fullmer drove in two runs, while Jaxen Hollingsworth walked three times, scored twice and drove in a run for Ridgeline.
Green Canyon was involved in another down-to-the-wire contest later in the day as it held off the Utah (Roy) Royals, 8-7. The Huskers didn’t have to sweat it out in the top of the seventh this time around as pitcher Zack Geertsen retired the side.
The Huskers accumulated 11 hits, including two apiece from Avery Passey, Will Wheatley and Carson Proctor. Passey and Wheatley chipped in with two runs each, while Proctor also came through with a pair of RBIs and walks.
Cade Atkinson doubled for Green Canyon, which got one run, one hit and two RBIs from Olson. Olson scored what proved to be the winning run in the home half of the fourth on a Wheatley grounder that was compounded by a Royal error.
Ridgeline’s second game was against Herriman, which emerged as champions of Pool D by dispatching of the Wolverines, 12-5. Herriman scored four runs in the second inning and five more in the third to take control.
Fullmer doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Ridgeline, while Hollingsworth doubled and added two run. Five of Herriman’s seven hits went for extra bases, including a home run and two triples.
OTHER LOCAL GAMES
The North Cache Titans split their Friday games, while Blacksmith Fork and Logan both went 0-2. North Cache bounced back from its 4-1 setback to Box Elder by defeating the Pocatello Razorbacks, 11-4.
It was a complete team effort offensively for the Titans in their win against the Razorbacks. Seven North Cache players teamed up for 10 hits, plus the Titans drew eight walks and one hit batsman.
Tucker Murdock shined at the dish for the Titans as he drove in three runs, scored twice, walked twice, doubled and singled. Stetsen Karren tripled, singled and crossed home plate three times for North Cache, which got a pair of runs and walks from Bryce Larsen, three RBIs from Chayse Oxborrow — two on a single in the fourth inning — two RBIs from Cole Lundahl and one run, two hits, two RBIs and one walk from Treyson Camphouse.
The Titans scored in the top of the first against Box Elder, which took a lead it didn’t relinquish with two runs in the home half of the third. Karren crossed home plate courtesy of a Cole Lundahl single.
Cam Carling tallied two of North Cache’s five base knocks, and Kaden Matthews doubled. Karren pitched the first five frames for the Titans, struck out six and limited the Bees to a pair of earned runs.
It was a rough day for Blacksmith Fork, which ran into a pair of good teams. The Trappers lost to the Fremont Lobos in five innings, 17-3, and were beaten by Farmington, 10-2.
Fremont, which racked up 17 hits, went off for nine runs in the first inning and added six more in the third. Kaden Deeter went 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs for the Trappers, who got a RBI double from Jake Bitton.
Blacksmith Fork also got off to a slow start against Farmington, which took control with four runs in the bottom of the first. The Trappers scored both of their runs in the fifth frame.
Bitton doubled and scored for Blacksmith Fork, while Luke Palmer singled twice and scored once, and Andrew Nielsen walked and singled.
The Logan Gold hung right with Clearfield for six innings, but the Falcons exploded for six runs in the top of the seventh and pulled away for a 8-1 victory. Logan then fell to Wasatch by a 9-0 scoreline later in the afternoon.
Jaxon Arthur scored on a Michael Cabrera groundout for Logan’s lone run against Clearfield. Alex Davies singled twice in that game for the Gold, who received a strong pitching performance from recent Sky View graduate Taft Chambers. Chambers, who is helping Logan just in this tournament, held Clearfield to two runs on four hits in six complete innings on the mound. Chambers fanned seven and issued a trio of free passes.
The Wasps limited the Gold to singles by Cabrera and Spenser Wilson in Game 2 for the tournament hosts. Wilson was hit by a pitch in his other plate appearance.
SATURDAY’S ACTION
In addition to Herriman, the other pool champions were Clearfield (A), Farmington (B) and Layton (C). Clearfield and Farmington will square off in Saturday’s first semifinal game at 11 a.m., while Layton and Herriman are slated to take the field for the second semifinal at 1:30 p.m. The championship game will also be contested at Logan High and is tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m.
Like Herriman, Layton went undefeated in pool play. Conversely, Farmington, Fremont and the Upper Valley (Rexburg, Idaho) Bulldogs each went 2-1 in Pool B, but Farmington won the pool because it allowed the fewest runs of the three teams. Clearfield and Wasatch played twice and split, but the Falcons allowed fewer runs.
All five Cache Valley teams will each play one consolation round game on Saturday.