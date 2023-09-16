As far as Preston Johnson and Ashley Paulson are concerned, a break from Utah's traditional canyon marathon scene was a welcome change of pace.
Competing on a flatter course didn't seem to bother Paulson and Johnson one bit as they powered their way to record-setting performances at the Cytvia Top of Utah Marathon, which started and concluded Saturday on center street in Logan.
"I mean, a downhill course is super fun because of the free speed, but this just feels more legit and you're not nearly as sore afterwards, and I loved the change of the scenery, rather than just starting at the top of a mountain and ending at the bottom," Paulson said. "So for me, that's ideal."
Likewise, Johnson had similar thoughts.
"It's different than a lot of the courses in Utah," he said. "Utah's really known for its courses that shoots straight down a canyon, but I love that this is what they would call a record-eligible course, where it starts and finishes in the same area, it's not just shooting down a canyon. You know, it's true racing. You're out there and you're running regardless of the grade, as opposed to just running down a canyon."
This was Johnson's first-ever traditional marathon, although he is an experienced distance runner and an accomplished one at that as he reigned supreme at the 2021 USA Track & Field 50K Road Championships in Long Island, New York. The former Weber State harrier certainly didn't disappoint as he covered the 26.2 miles in 2 hours, 26 minutes, 9 seconds, obliterating the course record of 2:31:14. This was the fifth installment of this race on the current course. The original course took runners down Blacksmith Fork Canyon and into Providence, and was used on a yearly basis from 1999-2018.
"I mean, you come to any marathon in Utah and there's just such a depth of marathon runners coming from Utah that any marathon that you come away with a win, let alone setting a course record, is a pretty incredible feeling because you always know you're not just racing against the people here on the day, but you're racing against the history of people racing on these courses as well," Johnson said.
The Ogden resident entered the race with the goal of breaking the 2:32 barrier and hopefully clocking in at 2:30, and was able to accomplish that with flying colors. Indeed, it was a gratifying performance for Johnson, whose next big race is the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon in late October. The 28-year-old aspires to eclipse the 2:18 barrier in that race, which would qualify him for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which will take place on Feb. 3 in Orlando, Florida.
"I really expected to expect the unexpected," Johnson said of his expectations for his first traditional marathon. "You come into any race this long and there's a myriad of things that can go wrong, with nutrition or you didn't sleep well the night before or a little bit of like a hitch in your step or something going wrong there. You've really just got to kind of open up and be accepting of any problem that comes your way, so that was kind of my focus. It was definitely a stepping stone for me on the way to some other big races coming up this fall, so I really wanted to get a good feel for how my training is going and how I'm building towards some of those other goals that I have coming up in my future."
It was a convincing win for Johnson, who raced at a 5:34.8-mile per mile. His closest competitor crossed the finish line more than 13 minutes later.
Meanwhile, Paulson was tested a bit by TOU Marathon veteran Ramona Sanchez before prevailing in the women's division. Both athletes broke the previous women's record of 2:57:33 on this particular course. Paulson clocked in at 2:53:06, while Sanchez, who finished third a year ago, completed the course of 2:56:30.
"It was good to get some competition out there," Paulson said. "You don't feel like you really won if you're just kind of 20, 30 minutes ahead, so I was really excited to see that were some stronger women as well, and some stronger men too. It was fun to run with the men for quite a while. The first 15 miles we had a little pack going, so it was great."
It was a homecoming of sorts for Paulson, who used to live in Mendon, which is where the current courses traverses to before heading back into to Logan.
"It was amazing," said Paulson, who is an elite endurance athlete and is the three-time reigning Deseret News Marathon champion in the women's division. "I loved our time out in Mendon, even though I'm like a sun bunny. Our time in Mendon with the farms and the people out there, just so friendly — I'm weird (in that) I love the smell of farms. It's just like, 'OK, farm land, horses and cows,' and it's just beautiful, so it was really fun to be in my old neighborhood."
This was Paulson's first time on this course, although she's no stranger to the TOU Marathon as she was triumphant on the original one. The St. George resident's next major race is a massive undertaking as she will showcase her talents at the Brazil135 Ultramarathon — yes, 135 miles — next January. A two-month adventure in New Zealand will await Paulson before she returns to competitive racing.
The 41-year-old enjoyed being much closer to home for Saturday's race, though.
"I always love a Utah race because I know there's going to be a lot of friends," she said. "I had friends from St. George here, friends from Salt Lake here and then, of course, some familiar faces from iFIT and Mendon and Logan from my time here. I've lived in all three of those areas, so ... today I was kind of like, 'oh my gosh, a little reunion. Again.' That's one of the reasons I race is for the the community and to get some time away with my friends, and so this was my girl time."
Paulson, who ran at a 6:36.5 per-mile clip, finished sixth overall, while Sanchez was seventh. There were nine women in the top 10 as Logan resident Jesalynn Banham placed ninth overall with a strong time of 3:03:15.
Two-time champion Janel Zick was fourth on the women's side with a time of 3:20:28, and she was followed by Jessica Stanford (3:24:24), Rachel Merrell (3:44:02), Marci Lemonnier (3:51:48), Cadence Anderson (3:52:09), Hyde Park's Kimberly Randall (3:53:54) and Smithfield's Kelli Spencer (3:55:53).
Porter Reddish of West Point was the runner-up in the men's field and he clocked in at 2:39:13, followed by Robert Field of Idaho Falls (2:42:56) and recent Mountain Crest graduate Hyrum Staffonson (2:47:09). Rounding out the top 10 on the men's side were Steve Kindred (2:52:02), Logan's Alex Theophilus (2:59:05), Logan's Dillon Johnson (3:08:04), Smithfield's Max Jones (3:09:06), Preston Blacker (3:14:16) and Logan's Jaden Wursten (3:14:46). It was an especially impressive effort from Jones, who is in the 55-59 division.
There were 161 athletes who completed the marathon — 102 men and 59 women — which is nine more than a year ago. Johnson made it a point to thank the race directors and volunteers, and added "it's so fun to be able to come out and be a part of the community like this, and these kind of races are why a love running."
OTHER RACES
This event also features three other disciplines — a 20K, a 10K trail race and a 5K.
North Logan's Brennan Anderson claimed the gold medal in the 20K with his time fo 1:08:47, while former Utah State standout runner Katie Haviland prevailed in the women's field and covered the course in 1:29:29.
Other champions were former USU and Box Elder harrier Adam Hendrickson (men's 10K, 32:23), Natasha Starn (women's 10K, 37:22), Colby Hamson (men's 5K, 16:10) and Catherine Phelps (women's 5K, 22:03). All of these competitors are current Cache Valley residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.