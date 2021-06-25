Perhaps Kourt Knowles has the right approach if you want to go really low playing 18 holes of golf.
It certainly worked for him several weeks ago at the Logan River Golf Course. He didn’t just go really low, but really, really low.
The 33-year-old Cache Valley native had the round of his life. It was so good that it tied the course record.
Knowles carded a 9-under-par 62 on June 12, during a tournament at the River. He didn’t realize it was a record right at the time, but was happy about recording his best-ever score on 18 holes.
“I have been playing good the last few years, just haven’t been playing much,” Knowles said. “... The last two or three years, I wouldn’t say I practiced that much, but I have learned about the game more. I’m smarter about how to play, more strategic. As I’ve gotten older my physical ability has gone downhill, but I’ve gotten smarter at playing golf if that makes sense.”
The approach was good enough to tie Nick Summers and Tyson McFarland, who both have recorded competitive rounds of 62 at Logan River. Knowles left after his round to help his wife Bryn Knowles with their 1-year-old daughter Kinsey. He found out through a text from friend Nate Nyman, who had played with him.
“I assumed the course record was lower because 62 is the course record at Birch Creek,” Knowles said. “To me, this course is not as hard as Birch Creek, so I thought the record would have been lower.”
His approach at not practicing much has been partly because of health issues — six surgeries on an ankle and a hernia — being super busy and having a young child. He works full time at Ophir-spirichon and was going to Utah State full time to finish his degree, graduating in May.
“I really haven’t golfed a lot, but somehow I’ve been playing well,” Knowles said. “It’s been weird that I’ve been playing well.”
Before the course record, he shot a 65 at the Logan River Amateur in the rain and wind, so he had indeed been playing well.
Knowles, Nyman and two other golfers started their tournament round on the par-4 13th hole.
“I hit driver; it’s one of those holes you can be aggressive on,” Knowles said. “I hit driver over the trees, over the water and actually it went long over the green and the pin was in the front, so it kind of left me in a tough spot. I hit a good wedge shot to within five feet and missed the easy putt. I always start off like that. There was a little bit of nerves because I don’t play a lot of tournaments.”
On the par-3 14th, he hit within 10 feet and missed another “easy” putt to begin his round par, par. Knowles laid up on the 15th hole and used a wedge, explaining that he avoids what he is not good at as the pin was close to a bunker. The wedge shot landed within a foot, giving him a tap-in birdie.
He brought out his driver on the par-5 16th and was within 130 yards for his second shot. He hit another good wedge shot to within 10 feet, but missed the eagle putt and had to settle for his second birdie.
Knowles two-putted the par-3 17th for par. On No. 18, he had another shot at an eagle, but ended up with a birdie — his theme for the day or he may have went even lower.
On No. 1, he had a 18-foot putt for eagle, but missed it and made birdie. On the second hole he brought out his driver and came up just short of the green on the par-4 hole. He chipped up close and tapped in for birdie.
Holes 3, 4 and 5, Knowles hit the greens in regulation and made par on each.
“I had good looks, but couldn’t make any of them (putts for birdie),” Knowles said.
Birdies followed on 6, 7 and 8.
“Then I started thinking about it,” Knowles said. “I realized I was 8-under par. That is my best score here, but not in a tournament. Then I started thinking I could beat my best round. I didn’t know what the course record was, didn’t even cross my mind. I have four holes left and start thinking I need to just birdie one to beat my personal best.”
On No. 9 he had a good drive and had a chance at birdie, but missed a 15-foot putt. The short par-4 10th had him hitting a 5-wood off the tee and reaching the green. He had a 20-foot putt for eagle, but “burned the edge” and had to settle for a birdie.
“Then I start thinking if I birdie the next two, I could shoot 60,” Knowles said. “Then I got really nervous.”
He had a 20-footer for birdie on 11 and missed. He hit iron off the tee on 12 on what Knowles called “the toughest hole on the course.”
“A lot of times I will hit driver, but because of where I was at, I hit iron,” Knowles said. “I needed to keep it in play. I hit a good 4-iron and then 8-iron onto the green and two-putted for par.”
His round was nine birdies and nine pars. He really didn’t think about the round he was having until the end.
“I usually just plug along,” Knowles said. “I usually make some birdies when I play. When I was 8-under with four holes left, I started thinking about shooting 59, just these mental things you go through. I was happy that even though I felt the pressure, I still hit really good shots. I was happy that even though I felt the pressure, it didn’t really get to me. I was able to perform. That was really cool.”
And the other three golfers in the group kept him upbeat.
“They were super nice and were fun to play with, and I know Nate, who is a good friend,” Knowles said. “He is always saying nice things and super complimentary.”
Growing up in Smithfield, Knowles went to Sky View High School and played golf for the Bobcats. However, he was more passionate about soccer and basketball during those years.
“Golf was a second thought,” Knowles said. “I’ve always loved golf and my dad plays, but I was never too serious about it. ... Back then it was just something I did. I wasn’t trying to get better. I just went and played and had a good time.”
He graduated from Sky View in 2006 and played college soccer at Iowa Western for two years. His second year there, he did play golf and made it to the junior college championships, where he made a hole in one.
After an LDS Church mission, he didn’t play much golf until about five years ago.
“I don’t play a ton, but I’m addicted to it, watch it on the Golf Channel, really love it,” Knowles said. “My younger brother plays, so it’s become a family thing.”
Growing up on the north end of the valley, Knowles played at Birch Creek Golf Course, and that is the home course for Sky View. Now he lives in Logan and actually really close to the Logan River course.
“I didn’t like Logan River when I was a kid,” Knowles said. “I don’t want to talk bad about it, but the course just wasn’t in good shape and had those flooding issues. The last five years, it has been completely turned around. It is one of my favorite places to play now. It’s always in really good shape, and it’s easy to walk.
“I think it’s a fun place to play. It’s challenging because it’s narrow and you need to be accurate, but you can also be aggressive if you are hitting the ball well. If you are precise, you can hit driver. You can play the course different depending on how you are hitting it that day.”
Knowles feels driving the ball and iron play are his strengths.
“I’ve always been pretty accurate with my irons, so I always give myself a chance at birdie,” Knowles said. “The putter is usually not my strength.”
He has played in the Utah State Amateur before and would like to again. He hopes to get fully healthy before attempting that.
“I used to go the range once a week, but haven’t done any of that,” Knowles said. “I hit a few balls before we tee off, pop some Ibuprofen and hope for the best.”
He certainly had one of the three best rounds ever at Logan River.