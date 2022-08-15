birch creek golf

Kohner Knowles chips the ball onto the third green at Birch Creek Golf Course Saturday during the men's club championship. Knowles won by seven strokes.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SMITHFIELD — A bad round in preparation for the men’s club championship at Birch Creek Golf Course was not a bad omen for Kohner Knowles.

In fact, the 23-year-old from Smithfield must have gotten rid all of his bad shots and putts — at least for the next two days. Knowles seized the lead at the annual two-day event with his best-ever round of golf in a tournament. He then followed up his 7-under-par 65 on Friday with a 3-under-par 69 on Saturday.

Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you