SMITHFIELD — A bad round in preparation for the men’s club championship at Birch Creek Golf Course was not a bad omen for Kohner Knowles.
In fact, the 23-year-old from Smithfield must have gotten rid all of his bad shots and putts — at least for the next two days. Knowles seized the lead at the annual two-day event with his best-ever round of golf in a tournament. He then followed up his 7-under-par 65 on Friday with a 3-under-par 69 on Saturday.
“It just felt like I was due one of those kind of rounds,” Knowles said of his 65. “I’ve been playing solid golf all year, just haven’t been making any putts. I just kept hitting greens and rolled the ball really well. It was nice to see a few of those drop.”
His two-day total of 134 was seven strokes better than second place, who just happened to be his older brother Kourt Knowles at 141. Dustin Richardson was the only other golfer to go under par on both days, finishing third at 142 after a pair of 1-under-par 71s. Rich Davis was fourth at 143, while Ryan Seamons and Dylan Hardy tied for fifth at 144.
Kohner Knowles played with is brother, Hardy and Seamons on the second day as the top scores from the first day were paired up. Kourt Knowles and Hardy both carded 4-under-pair 68s on the first day, while Seamons was 2-under-par.
“I felt like I had to make sure they beat me and not let the course beat me,” Kohner Knowles said. “I had the mentality of just play your game and if somebody shoots six or seven under to beat you, that’s a great round for them and hats off to them.
“... I love playing with my brother. It’s a blessing to be able to play with my brother and compete with him.”
The Sky View High School graduate hadn’t played in the Birch Creek men’s club championship the past three years. However, this summer he has found the passion that led him to play a year of college golf at Northern Idaho.
“I always felt like I struggled in this tournament,” Knowles said. “I have been playing a lot and playing good golf, so I thought I would give it a try. ... It took me three years after college golf to decide to start playing.”
He couldn’t have asked for a better start to the tournament. An eagle on the par-5 first hole put him atop the leaderboard right away. He drained a 50-foot putt from the fringe.
“It was one of those feelings where you think this could be my round,” Knowles said. “It’s always the second hole that tells you whether you are going to be playing well or not.”
After the eagle, Knowles made par on No. 2. He went on to record six birdies. His previous best round in a tournament was a 67, but he has carded a 62 at Birch Creek while just playing a round.
“To beat my best round in a tournament by two felt like an astronomical accomplishment,” Knowles said. “... Everything was working and obviously the putter got hot.”
Conditions were a little different on Saturday. The top group teed off first and faced rain for the first five holes. Wind was another element they had to deal with. Plus, he started the day with a three-stroke lead.
“I didn’t want to think about it too much, because you can psych yourself out,” Knowles said. “I just knew I had to come out and start well with a good, solid tee shot and keep the momentum rolling.”
The rain did not put a damper on his start. The former Bobcat started with a birdie on No. 1 after drilling his tee shot straight down the fairway.
“It was a nice feeling to start with a birdie with the lead,” Knowles said.
He had some other birdie opportunities on the front nine, but just missed some putts. He also had to scramble for a par on No. 5 after hitting into a hazard. A bogey on No. 8 had him even for the day at the turn.
A birdie on No. 10 kept his confidence up. But two bogeys brought him to 14. He was able to make “a good par” on 14 and then finished strong.
“Something clicked in me,” Knowles said.
He made a 25-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 and decided to go for it the rest of the way. That led to three more birdies.
“It was a great finish,” Knowles said. “I usually do the opposite. I just connected with the ball really well. I put it on the fairway and then the green. I felt fairly consistent for the first time in a long time.”
Knowles hit 16 of 18 greens during his round Saturday and 13 of 4 fairways, keeping the pressure on those chasing him. For the tournament, he made six putts from more than 25 feet out as he switched to his old putter he used in high school. And it certainly paid off.