Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

When some of the top cowboys and cowgirls enter the arena at Preston, they will be greeted by the biggest crowds ever.

With the new seating project complete for the 86th edition of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo, 6,700 fans can watch each night, which is up from the 5,300 that could attend in the past. All three nights are sold out.

Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you