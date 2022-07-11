It was business as usual for a pair of athletes at the Logan Triathlon, which started and concluded last Saturday at the Logan Aquatic Center.
Neal Legler and Nathan Pollard are used to standing on the top spot of the podium at this annual event, and that was again the case last weekend. Legler reigned supreme in the men's double sprint race for at least the second time, while Pollard captured the men's sprint title for the fourth time in the last seven years. Legler beat all comers in the sprint division for three straight years from 2009-11.
The 56-year-old Pollard overcame a relatively slow start in the pool by faring well on the bike and on the run, plus transitioning well throughout the race. The Layton resident traversed the course, which features a a 500-meter swim, followed by 12.5 miles on the bicycle and a 5-kilometer run, in one hour, 2 minutes, 18 seconds. Recent Sky View High School graduate Jackson DuBose was the runner-up and clocked in at 1:05:45.
There were 175 athletes that completed the sprint course. Pollard finished 27th overall in the swim, but was second in the run (19:52.7) and third on the bike (31:13.1).
Meanwhile, Legler was one of only 20 competitors that started and finished the double sprint course, which is the equivalency of an Olympic triathlon. All of the double sprint athletes raced through the course two times.
The 43-year-old Legler got faster as the race progressed, as he improved in the pool and in the run the second time around. In fact, the long-time Smithfield resident made significant strides in the pool. Case in point: He swam the first 500 meters in 9:41.9 and the second in 8:10.3, for a noteworthy improvement of 1:31. That was the fastest time by any of the double sprint competitors in the swim, plus Legler ranked in the top three on the run and bike on both legs.
Legler, the 2018 double sprint champion, completed the course in 2:13:40, which was just over a minute faster than silver medalist Bret Everill. The 31-year-old Bluffdale resident was credited with a time of 2:14:49.
Conversely, the two women's races were highlighted by athletes that are believed to be first-time champions at the 18th installment of this event, which was formerly called the Cache Valley Super Sprint Triathlon. Former Sky View runner and swimmer Karlee Eck was triumphant in the sprint race, while Salt Lake City resident Jessie Schumacher occupied the highest position on the podium in the double sprint discipline.
Eck fared well enough in the pool and on her feet to hold off Logan's Helen Brower by less than one minute. Eck crossed the finish line in 1:14:16, while the 41-year-old Brower clocked in at 1:15:03.
Eck placed 16th overall in the swim (9:48.5) and 12th overall in the run (22:29.2). The 25-year-old beat all but 10 male competitors in the sprint race.
Schumacher, the runner-up in the women's double sprint division a year ago, posted the sixth-fastest overall time in that race this time around with her 2:43.36. The 24-year-old was followed by 25-year-old Ogden resident Katelyn Cobia (2:46:24) and 24-year-old Rexburg (Idaho) resident Abby Wells (2:48:40).
Rounding out the top five in the women's double sprint race were Catherine Kelly (3:04:32) and Providence's Raechel Chambers (3:15:20).
Lindsay Rigby, a 22-year-old who resides in Orem, was able to edge Melinda Aaron by one second for for third place in the women's sprint discipline. Rigby completed the course in 1:16:11, followed by Aaron (1:16:12) and Cassie Barker (1:20:27).
Perhaps the most impressive performance in the entire event was turned in by 68-year-old Liberty resident Gregory Taylor, who was the bronze medalist in the men's double sprint division with his time of 2:20:50. The top five was rounded out by two of the best swimmers to ever come out of Cache Valley in Mountain Crest product Jake Taylor (2:33:01) and Logan product Bill Betz (2:36:01).
Ashton Hansen, a 22-year-old from Layton, placed third in the men's sprint division. Hansen clocked in at 1:07:46, and he was followed by Andrew Oldroyd (1:07:49) and Keith Barker (1:08:47).
More results from this race can be found in the Valley View section on Page B8.