SMITHFIELD — A one-run loss to the Smithfield A’s in the regular season ultimately prevented the Richmond Braves from going undefeated, but the youth baseball team made their second opportunity against the A’s count.
Four players came through with inside-the-park home runs to help propel the Braves to a come-from-behind 11-7 victory over the A’s in the championship game of the Cache Northern Area Minor Baseball Tournament on Wednesday evening at Forrester Acres.
Indeed, it was a gratifying end to the season for top-seeded Richmond, which scored multiple runs in all four innings against third-seeded Smithfield.
“I’m just glad I could have the opportunity to coach a kids baseball game,” said Richmond head coach Brandon Harris, whose team went 9-1 this summer. “I love the game of baseball and, yeah, they were the only team to beat us this season, so it was a little bit of motivation for our kids to get that win, and it felt good.”
Austin Bodily, Wil Christensen, Easton McDanel and Mac Tarbet all homered for the Braves. Bodily drove in three runs with his inside-the-parker, while the other three athletes drove in a pair of runs. Christensen singled in his other two at-bats.
“It’s always fun to have kids hit the ball, run the bases and just have fun,” Harris said. “All of our kids are having fun, cheering the guys on that are hitting those home runs. It was a complete team effort. I mean, four different guys hit home runs. It was pretty cool to see that and three of them, that was their first inside-the-park home run, so it cool and good timing for the championship game.”
In addition to faring well at the plate, Christensen also came up big on the mound for Richmond. No. 3 pitched two scoreless innings and struck out five for the Braves. The A’s were able to load the bases in both frames, but Christensen was clutch when he needed to be.
“Wil ... it was clutch for him to get those outs with the bases loaded because we definitely needed those runs at the end,” Harris said. “It was big on him to get those outs.”
Both teams got off to a great start offensively as the A’s led 5-3 after the first inning. The run limit for a single inning in this league, which is for kids ages 8-10, is five.
Parker Hillyard provided arguably the biggest highlight for Smithfield with a well-hit bases-clearing double in the top of the first. Kaiden Gentry struck out six in his two innings on the mound for the A’s, who got five strikeouts from Brendan Klein and a run-scoring single from Hudson Burdge. Klein also made a memorable defensive play by knocking down a comebacker and throwing the batter out at first.
“They did great,” Smithfield assistant coach Spencer Gunn said of his team. “... They got on a winning streak and started winning one game after another. All of the kids got a chance to get in and pitch and play their different positions, so it’s been a great season.”
Smithfield was without head coach Sean Cadina, who was celebrating his anniversary. The A’s advanced to the championship game thanks to wins over the Smithfield Rangers and Red Sox. The Red Sox were seeded second.
“He’s done great with the kids ... encouraging the kids and teaching them,” Gunn said of Cadina. “... He wasn’t able to make it tonight. It was his anniversary, but his daughters helped and everybody’s helped, so that’s been great. And, like they were saying, it was good to end (the season) on they won one and we won one, and it was a good, competitive (title) game.”
In addition to Hillyard, Gentry, Burdge and Klein, the A’s were represented in the championship game by Quentin Gunn, Mel Gentry, Dylan Henderson, Jack Cadina, Reeve Patterson, Jensyn Duffel, Ryker Widdison, Carson Archuleta and Draycen Chugg.
Coach Gunn made it a point to thank Scott Wamsley, Smithfield’s youth recreation coordinator, for his dedication this season. Coach Harris is also very appreciative of the individuals who made this league a reality.
“It was a good rec league,” he said. “I’m glad Smithfield Rec puts it on for these young kids because that’s what it’s all about, is for the kids to learn the game of baseball. And that’s all we’re trying to do is teach these kids the game of baseball.”
In addition to Tarbet, Bodily, Christensen and McDanel, Richmond’s lineup was composed of William Harris, Tony Demuzio, Blake Gibbons, Gage Wiser, Nixon Gibbons and Cody Pitcher. Harris contributed with a RBI single for the Braves, who received a first-round bye in the seven-team tournament and beat the Richmond Cardinals in the semifinals.