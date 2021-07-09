When the 123rd Utah State Amateur Championship gets underway in Utah County on Monday, a handful of local golfers will be among the field trying to win the title.
Play begins at Alpine Country Club and Thanksgiving Point Golf Course with 18 holes of stroke play on Monday. The field of 288 golfers will play a round at each course over two days. Following the 36 holes of stroke play, the field will be trimmed to 64, and match play will begin on Wednesday.
Players had to qualify for the State Am as various tournaments around the state during the month of June, or got in on an exemption. There are exemptions for past winners and top finishers going back the past few years. The Utah Golf Association is hosting the week-long tournament.
Match play will eventually decide the champion on Saturday, with a final that includes 36 holes. Getting to match play and making a run is the goal of every golfer.
Cache Valley will be represented by seven golfers that call a course in the valley home. There is also a former Utah State University golfer in action as well. Brennan Coburn, who lives in Layton, was an Aggie.
Most of the local golfers qualified at Logan River Golf Course, which hosted one of nine qualifiers. The one at Logan River was on June 18. Aidan Tueller and Ryan Seamons tied for second in that qualifier, one shot off the medalist. Tueller is from Logan and lists Logan River as his home course. Seamons is from Smithfield and his home course is Birch Creek Golf Course.
Zach Skinner, who is on the Ridgeline High School team, lives in Providence and calls the Logan Golf & Country Club his home course. Also from Providence is Brendan Dennis, who is a former USU golfer. He also lists the Logan Golf & Country Club as his home course.
Seth Tremayne is from Logan and plays at the Logan River Golf Course.
Two golfers that list Birch Creek as their course are not from the valley. Cooper Wayment is from Mesa, Arizona, and is a current Aggie golfer. Jaren Hunsaker lists Heber City as his home town.
Tueller, Skinner, Dennis and Wayment will begin their State Am action at the Alpine course on Monday. Tueller tees off on No. 10 at 8:20 a.m., followed by Dennis on No. 1 at 8:30 a.m., Skinner on No. 10 at 9 a.m. and Wayment on No. 1 at 2:10 p.m. Starting at Thanksgiving Point will be Tremayne on No. 10 at 12:30 p.m., Seamons on No. 1 at 12:40 p.m., Hunsaker on No. 1 at 12:50 p.m. and Coburn on No. 1 at 1:10 p.m.
Most of the golfers will play in three-somes, although there are a few two-somes.
Both courses are par 72. Thanksgiving Point is a little longer at 7,307 yards, while Alpine is measured at 7,183 yards.