It didn’t take long for a newly-formed local girls soccer team to find its traction, much to the delight of head coach Trevor Wachsman.
The Avalanche ’09 Black CV 2 squad certainly made the most of its first experience competing in the Beehive State’s most prestigious tournament. The talented side went undefeated en route to capturing the U13 title at the Utah State Cup, which concluded May 30 in Herriman.
This is believed to be only the third time a club team comprised almost entirely of Cache Valley athletes has won a State Cup championship. The Avalanche ’09 Black are believed to be the first local 11-v-11 team to reign supreme at this tournament. The other two local sides that prevailed at State Cup were younger and played in a 9-v-9 division.
This Avalanche Black side was formed prior to the 2021-22 campaign and is composed primarily of athletes from two former teams. Simply put, these girls went from rivals to a cohesive unit in a hurry, which is a noteworthy accomplishment in and of itself.
“When you kind of bring two teams together that have been competitors for so long there’s a little bit of growth that has to take place, but honestly there was never anything that was a concern,” Wachsman said. “From the moment they started training together, they were committed to working hard and they were competitive with each other, which ultimately helps drive them to all be better. And they were willing to learn and be sponges and, yeah, they really came together honestly really quick.
“Even our fall season was solid in league play, spring season was solid in league play, and so going into (State Cup) I thought we had a chance to win the whole thing, just knowing the quality that we had, both from a soccer standpoint (and) also just their willingness to work for each other and everything.”
Most of these girls were previously coached by either Joel Lopez or Chad Knight, and Wachsman praised both of those guys by name.
“They developed those girls for several years and did a fantastic job,” he said.
It was a memorable State Cup for Avalanche Black, who went 5-0 and outscored the opposition by a combined margin of 11-3. Three of those wins were shutouts, including a 2-0 victory over a La Roca FC team in the championship match. Most of the tournament was contested at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City, but the Avalanche Black got to play on the pristine RSL Academy indoor pitch in the finals.
It was something Avalanche Black nearly didn’t get to experience. Some scheduling conflicts on Wachsman’s end, coupled with some injuries, almost prevented the team from entering the tourney.
Avalanche Black ended up using three players from outside the valley at State Cup, “because we did have some pretty significant injuries going into the roster freeze,” Wachsman said. “I wasn’t even sure if a couple of players were even going to be able to play, but then they were able to. And so, yeah, we just had a strong team and just kind of got into a groove, and the girls played really well. It was fun to see.”
Wachsman raved about how coachable his players are and said they were able to develop into a close-knit side thanks to countless training sessions.
“It was really a focus on training vs. tournaments and games, and I think they were prepared,” he said. “Honestly, the girls just did a fantastic job at the tournament. I didn’t do much coaching, really. I just told them they were ready for it and they just needed to go out there and play hard. They knew what they needed to do and we’ve learned a lot in the past year, and we just kind of encouraged them to go out and enjoy the moment, play hard, and they did that. You know, they executed a lot of the things that some of the other teams don’t, especially defensively.”
When asked about the strengths of his team, the former Utah State University associate head coach said “just the willingness to work for each other, especially defensively, including our attackers getting back and helping on defense.” The team was also ultimately rewarded for its strong work ethic, Wachsman asserted.
Avalanche Black pieced together “lots of good moments” throughout State Cup, but two in particular really stood out to Wachsman. The first was a goal by Kemrie Grange in the team’s 3-1 victory in the quarterfinals, and the other was an equalizing goal by Melanie Smith in double overtime in the semifinals. That showdown against Wasatch SC ended up going to a penalty kick shootout, with Avalanche prevailing 4-3 after the two teams were knotted up at 2-2 after 90 minutes of action.
Each half is 35 minutes long at this level, and both overtime period are 10 minutes long. There is no golden goal at State Cup. Instead, the tourney features a FIFA-style format, where both OT periods are played in its entirety.
“It was really cool to see them just be brave in that moment and go take care of business,” Wachsman said of the shootout.
Grange’s goal was significant, inasmuch as she scored with her head, which “you don’t get to do until 11-v-11 now,” Wachsman said. “If I remember correctly, it was our first goal (ever) off of a header in a game.”
Jaycee Knight served up an inviting corner kick and it was headed in by Grange, “who’s not the tallest player on the team,” Wachsman said with a chuckle, “but she just smashed that header home. It was a fantastic header. Everybody was really excited and we had a little arrangement where if anybody scored off of a header during the season I’d buy them all ice cream, so I still owe them all ice cream.”
Meanwhile, Smith’s goal was momentous because not only did it keep her team’s championship hopes alive, it was netted in spectacular and fearless fashion. Smith equalized on what Wachsman called “a diving header ... but then she got her head stepped on in the process and, unfortunately, got a concussion.”
Smith’s heroics put Avalanche Black in the finals, where it dispatched of what Wachsman called a very talented La Roca side for the second time in the tourney. Avalanche prevailed 1-0 in pool play and 2-0 in the finals. Both championship goals were netted in the second half — one by Kloey Tensmeyer and the other by Lily Hunsaker.
The Avalanche Black took a 11-match unbeaten streak into the Far West Regional Championships, which took place from June 20-26 in Boise, Idaho. The team went 1-2 at regionals, highlighted by a 3-1 group stage victory over the Idaho Rush.
In addition to the aforementioned athletes, the Avalanche Black roster was composed of Tess Campbell, Grace Carter, Brooklyn Cragun, Madelyn Dickson, Olivia Edwards, Vivian Fries, McKenna Plowman, Sydney Sadler, Caroline Schroeder, Piper Seale, Macy Stokes, Avery Tyler and Rhyse Winder.