A relatively new local lacrosse club experienced a breakthrough last month.

A collection of incoming high school freshmen from Cache and Box Elder counties reigned supreme in the U14 boys division at the Salt Lax City Aloha Tournament, which took place from June 9-10 at the Regional Athletic Complex.


