A relatively new local lacrosse club experienced a breakthrough last month.
A collection of incoming high school freshmen from Cache and Box Elder counties reigned supreme in the U14 boys division at the Salt Lax City Aloha Tournament, which took place from June 9-10 at the Regional Athletic Complex.
The 2027 Northern Utah Lacrosse Club (NULC) Knights also went undefeated the previous weekend at the Ski Town Shootout in Heber City. That ended up being a one-day tournament due to inclement weather.
The Knights suffered a pair of losses on Day 1 of the Salt Lax City tourney, but still fared well enough to advance to the championship bracket, and then won won both of their Day 2 games to capture the club’s first-ever title.
“Some tournaments Summit and True don’t show up to and others they do. And typically when they show up to the Utah tournaments, they’re going to beat most of the groups, so by no means am I going to sit here and say my eighth-grade team could beat a summit or a true eight-grade team,” said Craig Mueller who, along with Vern Rogers, serves as a club manager for the NULC. “But what it did for us is all of the middle level comp teams … to win that against other like-minded programs in the state was a really big win for us. It validated that we have good lacrosse players in Cache Valley and Box Elder and lots of opportunity to get better.
“Green Canyon and Sky View the last three years pretty much dominated 4A, even Ridgeline being in there too as far as the high school programs, so I think we’ve got a lot of good stuff going on and I really want to go to that next level. I don’t ever not want to see a Cache Valley team in the 4A state championship game, let’s put it that way.”
Indeed, True Lacrosse and Summit Lacrosse, the two most renowned clubs in the Beehive Utah, did not compete in Salt Lake City in the U14 boys division. Nevertheless, it was still a very gratifying experience for NULC, which was formed last spring. The Knights were also represented by four other teams at the Salt Lax City tournament.
“I actually, going into the tournament, thought my 2028 team was going to win it,” said Mueller, who is also the director of the Green Canyon and Sky View youth programs. “I knew our ’27 had a good chance. But they bought into (playing as a) team and I think that’s what it was (that made the difference).”
The Knights received some valuable experience at the tournament as four of their games were decided by three goals or fewer, including both on Day 2. It was sweet revenge for the Knights in the semifinals as they rallied to defeat the Warhawks, 9-8 in overtime. NULC lost to that same team by a 6-4 scoreline on Day 1.
“I knew that we were going to win that game and then we weren’t,” Mueller said while chuckling. “I mean, they were taking it to us and I was like, ‘man.’ But to see us be down something like 5-1 and then to see (our team) come back and score just before the game’s over, and then win it in overtime was amazing.”
Johnny Helpingstine netted the goal that sent the game to overtime, and Zach Tempest came through with the golden goal. The Knights then proceeded to dispatch of the Utah Outlaws — a team composed of players from the Herriman area — 10-7 in the finals. The Knights also defeated the Outlaws, 9-2, in pool play.
“Those kids were on cloud nine putting on that little medallion,” Mueller said.
When asked about the strengths of the ’27 squad, Mueller talked about their unselfishness and work ethic in practice. The kids were also ultimately able to put future high school rivalries aside, which allowed them to gel as a team.
“Bear River sent us six kids that were phenomenal because they were doing some competition stuff last year with a team, but they couldn’t get enough kids to do it again,” Mueller said. “But they were pretty prepared and what I really liked about it was just the friendships. Last year it was like, ‘my program’s better than your program,’ and all of that stuff. And we’ve been working really hard to (have them realize) we’re all Knights. We’re not Bears and Wolves and Cats and so forth, so I think that the buy-in to team first for that level is the main reason (we succeeded).”
In addition to Helpingstine and Tempest, the Knights were represented by Kylan Atkinson, Porter Beckstead, Max Brunson, Crew Christopherson, Ty Hess, Lance Linton, Waylon Loveland, Brady Payne, Tate Sorensen, Jenson Storrs, Lincoln White, Preston Wilkinson, Harrison Roberts and Tycen Sagers at the Salt Lax City tourney. Devin Chairez, Jace Gardner and Daniel Rowe helped the team, which is coached by former Sky View players Kennion Perkes and Jeremy Mueller, go undefeated at the Ski Town Shootout.
The NULC was founded with the idea of giving kids a more affordable option of playing at the club level, among other things. Right now there are approximately 100 athletes under the NULC umbrella.
The Cache Valley-based club started a girls program a few weeks ago and the hope is to have at least one girls team in place to compete at the Stick-OR-Treat Rendezvous, which will be contested Oct. 28 at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington. Jenny Rogers serves as the girls club manager for the Knights.
“We’re just trying to create a niche,” Mueller said.
For more information about the Northern Utah Lacrosse Club, go to nulcknights.com.
