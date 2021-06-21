Sariah Long admitted she wasn’t quite sure what to expect from a 26.2-mile trail race that features nearly 7,000 total feet of elevation gain and loss.
Nevertheless, the few times the South Ogden resident has tried her hand at lengthy races in the mountains, she has flat-out excelled. Such was certainly the case at last Saturday’s Logan Peak Trail Run.
A little trail rash, courtesy of a fall on a downhill section, didn’t deter Long, who quickly recovered en route to smashing the women’s course record at the 15th installment of the annual event. The former Weber State stellar distance runner completed the course, which started and concluded at Hyrum Gibbons Mt. Logan Park, in 4 hours, 22 minutes, 46 seconds.
The women’s course record was held previously by Maike Holthuijzen, who clocked in at 4:36:20 in 2014.
“I still feel like a total novice when it comes to trail running,” Long said. “My ultra friends were like, ‘you’ve got to slow down and eat, eat and sip,’ so I tried to do that today. So I think it helped.”
It was another impressive performance by Long, who continues to come back strong after childbirth. The 35-year-old has four children ranging between the ages of 2 and 11.
Achieving success in Cache Valley is certainly not new for Long, who was the overall female champion at the Top of Utah Marathon in 2016 and has also reigned supreme in the Top of Utah Half Marathon. The unassuming native of Oceanside, California, was quick to downplay her accomplishments.
“I think I get lucky,” said Long, who placed fifth overall. “I think a lot of the years I run (here) a lot of the fast people just happen to not be here, because, I mean, it’s true. I’m not going to lie or sugarcoat it. My husband works for the division of wildlife and I’m learning to love the mountains more and explore more on my own, and be a little more braver than I was the years before. So I just love it up here. I would move up here in a heartbeat if I could.”
This year’s Logan Peak Trail Run was nearly a historic one as Forrest Barton was really close to establishing a new men’s course record. The 24-year-old navigated the loop course in 3:41:34, which was less than three minutes slower than Travis Morrison ran in 2016.
Barton now owns the second-fastest time in the history of the event, which is especially impressive for a first-time trail racer. In fact, this is the first time the native of Castle View, Colorado, has competed in a race longer than a 10K.
“I was just planning on going out with whoever was leading and see if I could win,” Barton said. “That was my plan. I downloaded strava recently, and I was comparing my times to all of the times around town, and I was up there with the some of the faster ones, so I was like, ‘oh, maybe I can do pretty well.’”
Barton ran the first 11 miles with eventual runner-up Kyle Barrett before gradually pulling away. Barrett, a 33-year-old who resides in Salt Lake City, clocked in at 3:49:39, which ranks third in the Logan Peak Trail Run record books. The physically demanding course winds up Dry Canyon, works its way along the South Syncline Trail, ascends to the top of Logan Peak, descends to the North Syncline Trail and back down Dry Canyon.
The Logan resident — Barton accepted a job at Camp Chef as a video editor and moved to Cache Valley in February — was “cramping up pretty hard” with about seven miles to go, but was able to gut it out and finish before it got too hot.
“It was fun, yeah,” said Barton, whose goal was to finish the race before the four-hour mark. “I was pretty nervous last night. I figured there would be some pro ultra guys, or more experienced ultra guys at least. ... But it was pretty cool to win it.”
Like Long, Barton was a standout steeplechaser and a versatile distance runner in college. Barton ran at Colorado State with former Logan High star Jerrell Mock, who earned All-America honors in cross country and track & field during his time in Fort Collins.
Barton, who graduated from CSU last spring, spoke fondly of his time being mentored by Mock.
“Jerrell was just like the perfect silent leader,” said Barton, who was the silver medalist at the 2019 Mountain West Cross Country Championships and ranks 12th in school history in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. “He just puts his head down and does the work, and he’s probably the fastest person I know, well, he and Eric Hammer. Eric Hammer just ran in the Olympic Trials (last Friday), so him and Eric are the fastest people I know. But yeah, Jerrell, he’s awesome. He definitely was a big role model for me.”
Like Barton, Long had a very talented teammate in college in Lindsey Anderson, who represented the United States at the 2008 Olympic Summer Games in the 3,000 steeplechase. Long, a two-time first-team All-American in the steeplechase, also qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trails in that event, where she placed 12th.
“To be honest, I was just another race,” Long said when asked about the ’08 Olympic Trails. “I was pretty burnt out that season, so I didn’t really want to go. And my coach, coach (Chick) Hislop, convinced me to go. He was like, ‘you’ll just regret it if you don’t,’ so I did.”
Although Long was new to Saturday’s race, several of the premier women were not. Three of the top five placers from a year ago came back, including defending champion Kalina Zufelt and reigning runner-up Nicole Rasmussen, who resides in Logan.
Zufelt ended up finishing third with a time of 5:03:46. The silver medalist was Holladay’s Caroline Wallace, who posted the ninth-fastest time overall with a 4:45:30. That ranks third all-time among female athletes at this event.
Rounding out the top 10 in the women’s competition were Elizabeth Butler (5:14:57), Rasmussen (5:16:11), Kira Howard (5:18:17), Smithfield’s Lindsay Larsen (5:22:29), Jessica Septon (5:35:20), Mountain Crest product and current Dixie State runner Madison Flippence (5:39:18) and Cristiana Regalado (5:53:34).
Conversely, none of the top 10 men’s placers from a year ago competed last Saturday. Nevertheless, it ended up being a pretty strong field.
Barton and Barrett were the only athletes to complete the race in less than four hours. Jeremy Hurl was the bronze medalist, and the Oregon resident clocked in at 4:17:09, and he was joined in the top 10 by Avon’s Trevor Datwyler (4:18:27), Nibley’s Jesse Dunn (4:24:09), Spencer Strohm (4:24:24), Jedediah Rogers (4:30:44), Shay Myers (4:36:55), Logan’s Brian Fox (4:45:49) and Traven Thomas (4:48:44).
It was an impressive performance by the 48-year-old Fox, who finished 11th overall. Another athlete who turned some heads was 13-year-old Liam Wood, who covered the course in 5:04:37. The North Logan resident placed 16th overall.
There were 129 athletes who completed the entire course. Nine other competitors elected to run the shorter course, which is 22 miles. Logan’s Katie Burns posted the fastest 22-mile time with a 5:16:35.
Long made it a point to praise Logan Peak Trail Run race director Jim Skaggs and said she has enjoyed participating in some of his other events.
“Jim Skaggs is amazing and he doesn’t take credit for anything,” said Long, who was the 2007 Big Sky Conference gold medalist in cross country and was the overall champion (men included) at the 2020 Skyline Mountain Half, a 55K trail run in Eden. “He does a great job with these races.”
