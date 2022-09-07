LoToJa

Riders begin the long journey in 2019 from Logan to Wyoming's Jackson Hole Mountain Resort as part of the LoToJa Classic bike race. The 40th edition of the annual cycling race is Saturday.

Meager beginnings have turned into a well-know annual cycling event that will be celebrating 40 years this weekend.

The LoToJa Classic turns 40 as more than 1,500 cyclists will race or ride 203 miles from Logan to Wyoming’s Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Just seven riders rode in the first event, held in 1983.

