While most marathons and half marathons have been canceled since early March because of COVID-19, the Logan City Marathon has not.
Scheduled for Sept. 19, the Logan City Marathon is still a go. A press release sent out from Gary Saxton of the Logan Downtown Alliance on Wednesday reaffirmed the race will take place, but with public health and safety guidelines in place.
The release from Saxton stated that the guidelines “ought to prove to be an exciting new racing format for years to come.”
What is new for 2020?
“Runners will be staged and organized into three physically spaced running chutes, starting groups of three runners every five seconds,” Saxton wrote. “Each runner’s time or clock will begin when his or her group starts.”
Runners will be provided face masks during race packet pickup and prior to the start of the race. The marathon will be capped at 200 runners.
There is also a 20K, 10K and 5K on the same day. Each of those distances will be capped at 100 runners, respectively.
Saxton said the limits will help manage the health and safety of runners and spectators.
Aid stations will also be different as each will have “prepackaged single serving hydration and nutrition.” Restrooms will be sanitized after each use. Logan Regional Hospital will provide medical support where needed.
“The Logan City — Top of Utah Marathon is dedicated to promoting active lifestyles in a healthy and safe environment,” Saxton wrote.
The Logan City Marathon is in its second year under that name. The Top of Utah Marathon was sold after the 2018 race — the 20th — and renamed. With more than two decades of hosting a marathon in Cache Valley, this race is one of the oldest in the state.
The course was changed for the 2019 running. The marathon begins on historic Center Street and also finishes there. Athletes run on city streets, paved trails and county roads out to Mendon and then back. With the start and finish in the same place, runners don’t need to be bused to a starting point.