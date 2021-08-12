It didn’t come down to the final hole this year.
The outcome of the Logan River Ladies Club Championship was decided well before the 36th hole of stroke play Wednesday evening. Samalie “Sam” Prom made sure of that.
The 22-year-old Logan native put together the two best rounds in the two-day championship at the Logan River Golf Course. Prom carded a 2-over-par 73 on Tuesday and followed that up with a 6-over-par 77 on Wednesday. Her two-day total of 150 was nine strokes better than second place.
“I didn’t even know how much I won by,” Prom said. “... Sadly, I don’t take golf that serious any more. I have just had fun meeting the ladies and playing golf here.”
Kaycee Hunt, who has won the title five times, finished second with a two-day total of 159. Hunt had consistent round of 79 and 80. Marti Barrera was third at 163 after a second-round score of 78.
“Kaycee has won multiple championships here,” Prom said. “... These ladies in the association are great. It’s been super fun.”
This is only the second time Prom has played in the championship. The first time was back when she was a freshman in high school. The last time she played in the Logan River ladies association was just before she finished up at Logan High School.
“I hadn’t played in the association in four years,” Prom said. “I figured now that I’m not playing for a school any more, I could keep it going here at my home course. It was good, and I’ve made so many friends. ... The last time I played in the championship was ... eight years ago, yikes. That’s been a while.”
After being a standout golfer for Logan High, Prom played two years of golf at Central Wyoming College. Following those two years of junior college golf, she went to Colorado State-Pueblo for a semester and played golf. Prom decided getting a degree was more important and decided to get back closer to come. She is finishing up her schooling at Utah State University, majoring in chemistry teaching and getting a math minor.
Prom works at Logan River Golf Course and is the assistant coach for the Mountain Crest girls golf team. She would like to teach at the high school level and coach when she is done with college.
On Tuesday, Prom got off to a good start in the championship by being able to drain putts. She recorded three birdies and had five bogeys in a round of mostly pars.
“My putting saved me,” Prom said. “I just tried to be smart and use course management. It was a good round.”
Prom had a six-stroke lead heading into the second round of 18 holes. Hunt was the closest competitor. How did Prom approach the final round?
“I didn’t even warm up, but went and putted,” Prom said. “I tried not to think of the lead. You need to play against yourself more than anyone else in the field. That’s what I tried to do today. Just go out and play my game. If I win, I win. If she (Hunt) comes back and wins that would be great that she played well.”
Despite trying not to think about it, Prom struggled some on keeping her ball in the fairway Wednesday. Her putter wasn’t as sharp as on Tuesday. She had two birdies for the round.
“I was in the rough a lot, which made my approach shots a little more difficult,” Prom said. “I lipped out a handful of putts to save par as well. Tee shots and around the putting green, but other than that it was good.”
Prom, who started playing golf at the age of six and became serious about the sport in the eighth grade, plans to be around and defend her title in 2022. She credits her father, Sitha Prom, for the reason she started playing golf. Her mother, Tharorn Prom does not play, but has supported her daughters in the sport.
“She likes to watch us and has been a big supporter,” Prom said.