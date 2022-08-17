logan mens golf

Dylan Hardy hits the ball on the fifth hole at Logan River Golf Course on Wednesday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

There is a new men’s club champion at the Logan River Golf Course.

Dylan Hardy, who only trailed briefly for one hole during the whole match-play tournament and that was in the semifinals, started strong and took advantage of some misfortune by Taylor Hansen Wednesday in the championship match. Hardy never trailed in the finale and went on to win 7-up.

Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you