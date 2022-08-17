There is a new men’s club champion at the Logan River Golf Course.
Dylan Hardy, who only trailed briefly for one hole during the whole match-play tournament and that was in the semifinals, started strong and took advantage of some misfortune by Taylor Hansen Wednesday in the championship match. Hardy never trailed in the finale and went on to win 7-up.
“Taylor is a good player and has been improving a lot,” Hardy said. “It was unfortunate that he didn’t play like he can, because I know he is a good player. He is fun to play with.”
They actually played together in a State Am qualifier 10 years ago.
The 31-year-old Hardy lives in North Logan and is somewhat new to the club at Logan River, having only played in the club championship one other time. A fixture and past champion at Birch Creek Golf Course, Hardy has been playing both courses this year.
“I have been playing down here quite a bit,” Hardy said. “My wife Taysha plays in the women’s league here, so we are down here playing together all the time.”
Hansen, who played at Mountain Crest and now lives in Smithfield, had been playing great this summer. The 29-year-old beat some regulars at Logan River in Brad Thorne, Seth Tremayne and Beckham Johansen to get to the final against Hardy. But Wednesday was a different story.
“I just didn’t have it today,” Hansen said. “I’ve been playing pretty well until today. It is what it is.”
Hardy, who advanced to the final by beating Blake Hillyard, Heath Madsen and Nick Summers, was solid throughout most of the day Wednesday. The second time he got in trouble, he was able to recover and actually win the hole on No. 5.
“It’s pretty big momentum when you can get a bogey and save it after hitting into the weeds and still squeak it out,” Hardy said. “I felt the momentum really shifted.”
Perhaps that was a sign.
Hansen just could never get any momentum going his way. When it looked like he may win or halve a hole, Hardy would sink a putt or hit a shot right up close to the pin.
“I just couldn’t get it going,” Hansen said. “I just couldn’t get the swing to do what I wanted. ... Dylan kept it in play. He is a good player.”
This was the second time Hansen has played for the championship as he faced Summers in 2011.
“I was in high school then and that was more of a match,” Hansen said.
There were no holes halved Wednesday. Hardy won 10 holes, while Hansen took three.
It was an interesting start to the match as both players got in trouble off the tee on the first two holes. Hansen lost a ball on his drive on No. 1, hit another drive and conceded before Hardy even hit a second shot.
On No. 2. Hardy lost a ball in the cattails and had to drop. Hansen hit up close to the pin on his second shot, and Hardy waved the white flag as the golfers moved on to No. 3 all square.
“It was an interesting start for sure,” Hardy said. “I settled in after that second hole and hit it pretty good except for one wild one.”
The putters finally came out on No. 3, but not before Hansen found the cattails. Hardy won the hole and started to build some momentum after a 6-foot putt for birdie to win the hole on No. 4.
Then came the par-4 fifth hole. Hardy was in the short stuff, but chunked his second shot into the cattails. Hansen had skied his tee shot, hitting a tree and losing his ball. Hardy would eventually make a 3-foot putt for bogey, while Hansen had to settle for a double bogey.
Hardy was 6-up after eight holes, but Hansen was able to get No. 9 by hitting his approach shot right up close to the hole.
“Down here, I play it pretty conservative whether it’s match play or not because it’s a tight course,” Hardy said. “When I’m ahead, it didn’t really change my strategy too much.”
They split No. 10 and 11, but then Hardy finished off the match by taking 12 and 13 when Hansen found the water as he was forced to be more aggressive.
“I’ve been playing well, with the exception of one round at the Birch Creek club championship,” Hardy said. “... My putter has been hot down here. I played to the middle of the greens and rolled it pretty well.”
Hardy was able to celebrate with his wife and shared the news that they are expecting their first child.
In the other flights, Todd Williams defeated Nick Zollinger to win the A Flight, Dave Miller outlasted youngster Beckham Skinner in the B Flight, Jim Whitteker topped Mike Smith in the Seniors, and Gabe Taylor beat Jaxon Murray to claim the Juniors.