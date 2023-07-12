SMITHFIELD — A lot of patient approaches at the plate, coupled with some good defense and a strong performance on the mound from Kade Hansen, was more than enough for the Blue Sox to start off an eventful week with another win.
Hansen pitched a complete-game five-hitter as Smithfield extended its winning streak to six with a 7-2 victory over the Brigham Peaches in a Northern Utah League baseball game on a picture perfect Tuesday evening at Richard V. Hansen Baseball Park.
"I was kind of worried about a letdown after Saturday because we 10-runned Idaho up there twice, and sometimes you get stuck just going through the motions," Smithfield player/coach Jordan Hansen said. "And I do feel like we do have a good balance, though, of young guys and old guys. We might start a little flat, but eventually (we put it together). This year we're not digging a hole and trying to come back (in games). In the past, it's usually spot a team three or four runs and then come back, but this year it's been maybe they get one, then we come back in and get one or two, and I think we did a good job of responding early when they got the one in the first. ... And Kade got better as the game went along, which was nice."
The Peaches did indeed take an early 1-0 lead as Max Madsen, who roped a one-out single to left field, would later score on a groundout by Marcelino Leonardo Jr. in the top of the first. That was the only hit Hansen would give up until the sixth inning, though.
Meanwhile, the Blue Sox gave their southpaw some immediate support as they plated three runs in the home of the first to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. A two-run throwing error loomed large for the Peaches. Hansen drove in the first Smithfield run with a single through the 5-6 hole.
"That's why it's just super nice playing with these guys," said Kade Hansen, who struck out eight, walked two and plunked one in his complete-game effort. This is a really solid team, really solid lineup game in and game out. And so I know when I have an inning where I'll give up a run or two, it's always comforting to know coming back into the dugout that I've got nine guys that are ready to back me up and put more numbers back on the board. So, it makes it really easy to pitch behind that lineup, for sure."
Smithfield extended its lead to 4-1 in the second inning on Rhett Nielsen's solo shot over the fence in left-center. The third baseman walked in his next two plate appearances, which was a theme for the hosts. The Blue Sox only finished with five base knocks, but were selective at the plate as they walked nine times and were plunked once.
"I'd say that's one thing that we've improved a lot on this year," Jordan Hansen said. "... We are laying off the borderline pitches and putting ourselves in favorable counts. Where we've all played together for a few years now, everyone's comfortable passing it to the next guy and I think we've probably got as many RBIs out of the eighth spot as we have any other spot. There's not many breaks in our lineup. Guys have bad days, but I have full confidence in every guy that we're running out there every night."
The Blue Sox scored again on a bases-loaded walk by Kyler Hansen in the fifth frame to push their advantage to 5-1. The Peaches were able to mitigate some damage by turning a pair of double plays, including a very nice 6-4-3 inning-ending one with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth. Smithfield left the bases juiced on two occasions.
The visitors strung together three hits in the sixth inning, which was highlighted by a ground rule double by stellar shortstop Stockton Hall. Hall would score on a Texas Leaguer to right field by Chase Smith, but Kade Hansen and company got out of a mini jam to keep their lead at three runs.
Trent Miller lined a two-run single up the gut to give the hosts a comfortable 7-2 cushion in the bottom of the sixth.
Braxton Jensen doubled twice and scored a pair of runs for the Blue Sox, who also got a two runs from Jordan Hansen and have allowed five or fewer runs in each of their last eight outings. Smithfield was rock solid defensively throughout the game, and left fielder Chase Mercado and first baseman Brock Rindlisbacher both made very nice defensive plays to help keep the Peaches at bay.
Hall, Leonardo Jr. and Vincent Rohrer all reached base twice for the Peaches.
BLUE SOX TO HONOR FORMER PLAYERS
Three former Smithfield players will join their former team for games this weekend. Brady Murray will play for the first time in more than a decade in Friday's showdown at home against the Logan Royals, while Chance Randall and Scott Madsen will be in action for Saturday's doubleheader at home against the Rexburg Threads.
Murray's son, Cooper, will throw out the first pitch. Cooper Murray had thrown out the first pitch at a pair of MLB games this season. Brady Murray, a former Preston High standout, is the founder of RODS Heroes, an organization that helps families adopt children with special needs.
The company's mission statement "is to inspire families to answer the call to adopt a child hero who has special abilities or unique circumstances. RODS Heroes gives voices to the voiceless children in foster homes and institutions in international countries."
"It's awesome to be able to kind of help let him show (people) what he's been doing," Jordan Hansen said. "I know there's people who know Brady, but don't know where he's gone because he's been out of the valley for so long that they don't know what he's doing. And if you don't know his family, it does get lost in the mix, and so having the opportunity to have him come, have Cooper and the other kids here, it's a special place here in Smithfield and it's guys like him that come give back that make it all the more special."
Friday game will start at 7:30 p.m., while Saturday's twinbill will start at 6 o'clock.
