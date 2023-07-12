Support Local Journalism

SMITHFIELD — A lot of patient approaches at the plate, coupled with some good defense and a strong performance on the mound from Kade Hansen, was more than enough for the Blue Sox to start off an eventful week with another win.

Hansen pitched a complete-game five-hitter as Smithfield extended its winning streak to six with a 7-2 victory over the Brigham Peaches in a Northern Utah League baseball game on a picture perfect Tuesday evening at Richard V. Hansen Baseball Park.


