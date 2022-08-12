Scoring opportunities were hard to come by for five innings against Hyrum ace Nic Rasmussen, but Smithfield was undaunted.
Smithfield's breakthrough finally came in the sixth inning and what a breakthrough it was.
The Blue Sox went off for 13 runs in the top of the sixth en route to a come-from-behind 19-8 victory over the Hornets in Game 1 of the Northern Utah League championship series Thursday night in Hyrum. Smithfield can capture its third straight NUL title with a win Friday night at home.
"We've known (Rasmussen's) been waiting for us," Blue Sox player/coach Jordan Hansen said. "I mean, he always throws well and he was throwing well tonight. ... But we hit the ball hard the first two innings, three innings. But we were hitting it right at people and I think he got a little bit tired and we started to be more patient, mixing in some walks and then we hit the ball hard, got a few runs.
"... But we don't panic. We just trust each other that we're going to start hitting, and if we throw strikes and play defense (like we normally do) we're going to have a chance in any game. I mean, we just kept doing our thing and eventually they started to fall, and we mixed in those walks. Yeah, it was satisfying because (Rasmussen's) had our number for quite a while."
Smithfield's monumental inning was highlighted by three-run homers by Gabe Passey and Dax Purser, plus a run-scoring double by Ryder Lundahl. The Blue Sox's first 11 batters of the frame reached base safety. The visitors plated their 13 runs on seven hits, seven free passes, two sacrifice flies and a Hyrum error.
All of a sudden, the third-seeded Blue Sox (26-5) went from trailing 6-2 to having a commanding 15-6 lead. The top-seeded Hornets (23-5) pulled two runs back in the home half of the sixth on Jarrett Hunt's second homer of the game, but Smithfield responded by putting up four more runs in the final frame. A two-run double by Passey, followed by a run-scoring single by Greg Madsen, provided the final nails in the coffin for the Blue Sox, who extended their impressive winning streak to 17.
Passey and Madsen, batting eighth and ninth in Smithfield's balanced lineup, teamed up for an eye-opening seven runs, six hits, eight RBIs and one walk. Passey, who finished with six RBIs in his three at-bats, actually entered the game in the top of the sixth as a pinch hitter for Braden Anderson.
"When I look at our lineup, there's no break," Hansen said. "With most teams you get through four or five (in the lineup) and you can't throw it right down the middle, but you don't have to worry about a guy driving the ball off the fence or hitting it out. And I feel like when we put certain lineups out there, you just have to pick who you want to pitch to because we've got nine guys that could be batting in almost any spot. But yeah, to be having the bottom of our lineup be producing so when the top of the lineup gets up, there's guys on all the time, it's so nice. It's been an interesting summer of trying to manage that because we've got 12 guys that can play and there's only nine spots in the lineup. ... But guys have been willing to sacrifice for the team."
In addition to the aforementioned doubles by Lundahl and Passey, the Blue Sox also got a pair of doubles from Hansen. Smithfield racked up 15 hits and walked 11 times. Hansen contributed with one run, three hits and a pair of RBIs and walks for Smithfield, which got five RBIs from Purser, one run, two hits, one RBI and one walk from Brock Rindlisbacher, three runs and three free passes from Taydem Neal, and a pair of runs, hits and RBIs from Lundahl. Ten different Smithfield players scored at least one run.
The Hornets finished with 12 hits, including three from Brayden Schiess, who batted in the No. 9 spot. Schiess also chipped in with one run, one RBI and one sacrifice fly. Hunt's first homer was also a two-run shot for Hyrum, which got three runs, two hits, one RBI and two walks from Ty Jones, plus two hits from Jaxon Burbank. Jones and Burbank both doubled.
The Hornets plated runs in five of the seven innings, but it wasn't nearly enough to offset the Blue Sox's massive output in the top of the sixth. Most Smithfield-Hyrum showdowns are decided by three or fewer runs, so Thursday scoreline was certainly abnormal.
"If you would have told me that, that was going to be the score, I wouldn't have believed you," Hansen said.
To the delight of Hansen, his team doesn't have to worry about digging out of a one-game deficit this time around. This is the third straight year these two teams have squared off in the finals and the Hornets won Game 1 the previous two times. However, the Blue Sox ultimately found a way to prevail in both of those best-of-three series.
"It's definitely a position we haven't been in and so that's what I tried to stress to the guys after the game was, 'hey, we've been on the opposite side of this and played better because of it, so we've got to play our game tomorrow and take care of business or we'll be looking at a Game 3 back in Hyrum, and that's not an easy place to win by any means,'" Hansen said.