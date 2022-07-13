SMITHFIELD - The recent return of Dax Purser and Rhett Nielsen to the lineup has certainly helped the Blue Sox trend in the right direction heading into the final stretch of the Northern Utah League season.
Purser and Nielsen teamed up for five hits and Smithfield extended its winning streak to five with a 10-6 victory over the Northern Utah Peaches on a warm Tuesday evening at Richard V. Hansen Baseball Park.
"It's hard to coach right now because I've got all of these guys that can play and I have to pick which nine get to bat," Smithfield player/coach Jordan Hansen said. "And there's nights where I can send out six guys in a row that can hit it out (of the park) at any time. ... Yeah, there's a point there where you can go Trent (Miller), Dax, Rhett and there's three guys that can hit the ball all over the field, and the rest of us just need to do our jobs and be on base so we can score."
Purser was one of the NUL's top hitters a year ago, but didn't play this summer until last week, due to other baseball obligations and an injury. The former Ridgeline High star is coming off a phenomenal spring at Salt Lake Community College, which went 47-10, won its conference and was one win away from advancing to the NJCAA World Series. Purser garnered third-team All-America honors as a pitcher after going 11-0, with 92 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.70 in 74.1 innings. The southpaw ranked second on the team in wins, innings pitched, strikeouts and starts (13) on the mound.
Despite not batting at all for SLCC, Purser has shown very little rust at the plate in his limited action for the Blue Sox. No. 15 doubled and singled Tuesday, and has now contributed with five hits and one run in nine plate appearances.
Meanwhile, Nielsen has recently started to find his groove offensively after missing essentially the entire month of June while coaching two of his sons. The third baseman singled in his final three at-bats against the Peaches.
"It's coming," Nielsen said. "It's coming slowly. Obviously, the at-bats have helped, seeing live pitching has helped. Finally being able to pick up spin and see a pitch for what it is, it's made a difference."
The Blue Sox were seemingly in control Tuesday after putting a six-spot on the scoreboard in the home half of the second. The big inning was highlighted by two-run singles from Greg Madsen and Brock Rindlisbacher, plus a double to deep left-center from Purser.
To their credit, the Peaches promptly battled back from their 6-1 deficit by plating four runs on four hits in the top of the third. Zac Egbert, Nathan Rowley and Todd Allen all came through with run-scoring singles for the visitors.
Indeed, the Peaches had some momentum, but Smithfield pitcher Stetsen Karren quelled it in a hurry. Just like he did a few weeks ago against the Hyrum Hornets, Karren entered the game as a relief pitcher and got the job done. The recent Sky View graduate only allowed one run on three hits in four and one-third frames. No. 9 struck out five and walked three.
"The kid loves to pitch," Hansen said. "He's got a role and he knows what it is, and when he sees that we're struggling he heads to the bullpen because he wants in. And I wish we had a couple of guys like that who are just always wanting in."
Smithfield extended its lead with three runs in the bottom of the third and one more in the fourth. Madsen laced a RBI double down the third-base line in the third inning, while Hansen lined a two-run single to left field a couple of minutes later.
Madsen, batting in the No. 9 spot, finished with three RBIs and two runs, while Gabe Passey, batting seventh, was plunked three times and scored twice. Indeed, the bottom of the order got the job done for the hosts.
"The bottom of our lineup is really come along," Nielsen said. "They're hitting the ball well, playing well. (We have) a lot of good guys at the bottom of the lineup, for sure."
Chase Mercado tripled, while Rindlisbacher contributed with a pair of runs and RBIs for the Blue Sox, who didn't commit any fielding errors for the third straight game.
"We played good defense," Hansen said. "Once we got past that third inning, the pitching settled down and we threw the ball well and we hit the ball well. All but that half inning we played a pretty complete game."
Vinny Rohrer put together a strong performance for the Peaches as he went 4 for 4 at the plate, plus gunned out a would-be base stealer. Rowley chipped in with a pair of hits and RBIs for the Peaches, who got one run, one hit, one RBI and two walks from Chris Shopbell.
Tanner Watson pitched the final three and one-third innings for the visitors and fared well as he gave up one unearned run on three base knocks and two free passes.
NUL CLINIC
The Northern Utah League will be holding a clinic for all players ages 6-16 on Thursday, July 21, from 6-9 p.m. at Hansen Baseball Park. Check-in is at 5:30.
A handful of players from the Blue Sox, Peaches, Hornets, Logan Royals and Providence Wolverines will be on hand to instruct the kids in all facets of the game. The two NUL teams based in Idaho will be holding a similar clinic that same evening in Pocatello.
The cost is $25 and that includes a T-shirt, snacks and drinks. A late sign-up is available on the day of the clinic for $35.
All proceeds from the event will be used to help fund the league. To register, venmo Vic Bingham (@Vic-Bingham 2409) and be sure to include the names of the campers with the payment.