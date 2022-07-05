Much to the delight of manager/player Jaxon Burbank, his Hyrum Hornets did not suffer a letdown after Monday's big victory over the Smithfield Blue Sox.
Instead, the Hornets exploded for five runs in each of the first two frames on their way to a 11-1 five-inning victory over the visiting Peaches on a Northern Utah League baseball game on Tuesday evening.
In the process, Hyrum (15-2) extended its winning streak to seven and remained in sole possession of first place in the NUL standings. The Hornets have been on fire during their winning streak as they have plated 16, 13, 14, 13, 21, 8 and 11 runs in those games.
"That's ... where we struggled kind of at the beginning of the season. We had a lot of close games, where we weren't scoring runs like we did last year," Burbank said. "But yeah, I'd say the past four, five, six games we've been really hitting the ball well, seeing pitchers a lot better."
It was a well-rounded effort at the plate for the hosts as nine of their players contributed with a hit, plus seven different Hornets scored at least one run. Hyrum racked up 10 base knocks and 10 free passes in just four innings.
"When we have everybody getting at-bats and playing time, it makes everyone happy," Burbank said. "We love seeing each other succeed, whether it's playing in the field, or up to bat. Most of us have played together since we were little. We've coached some of these younger guys that are playing with us now and it's fun to see them succeed as they make that transition from high school into this league, and some of them are playing in college too."
Ty Jones provided the only offense the Hornets would need with a two-run inside-the-park homer in the bottom of the first. Braydon Schiess also came through with a two-run double in the home half of the frame.
The Hornets finished with four base knocks in each of the first two innings and when they weren't hitting the ball hard, they were being disciplined at the dish. Case in point: Hyrum walked four times in the first frame and three more times in the second. Hyrum's big second inning was highlighted by two-run doubles from Burbank and Kolmyn Foulger.
Meanwhile, Schiess was dominant on the mound in the early going and he struck out the first three batters he faced. No. 16 pitched the first four innings for the Hornets and held the Peaches scoreless. He gave up a pair of singles, fanned seven and walked five.
Earlier this season, Braydon's father, Sandor, approached Burbank about the possibility of pitching in a game with his son. That wish was granted Tuesday as the 53-year-old closed out the last inning.
"We had a few guys missing tonight and I told Sandor if we got up by a good amount that he go could pitch the last inning for us," Burbank said. "And, yeah, the guys took care of business, put a lot of runs up and Sandor was able to throw that fifth inning, so it was a lot of fun to watch. They were both super happy and it was a cool experience."
Sandor Schiess struck out the last batter he faced and allowed one run on one hit and a pair of walks. It was Sandor's first appearance in the NUL since 2015, when he took the mound in one game for the Providence Wolverines. Prior to that, Sandor hadn't played in the NUL since suiting up for the Blue Sox in the 1990s.
"My boys never got to see me play baseball, so when I got the chance in 2015, I pitched a complete game against the Hornets and my boys were there to watch," Sandor said. "... A bucket list item for me was to play in a game with them, which I had done in softball, so when Jaxon was kind enough to let me check a bucket list box tonight, I wasn’t going to pass it up, especially with my son catching."
Todd Allen broke up Hyrum's shutout by scoring on a Zac Egbert grounder.
Hayden Simper led the charge offensively for the Hornets as he finished with three runs, two hits and a walk. Jarrett Hunt crossed home plate twice, walked twice and was plunked once for Hyrum, which got two runs, one hit, one RBI and two walks from Tadon Burbank.
The Hornets entered the contest with plenty of momentum after dispatching of the Blue Sox by a 8-1 scoreline Monday at home. Smithfield's Trent Miller smacked a solo shot over the fence in left in the top of the first, but Hyrum immediately answered with a two-run homer to right by Max Nichols in the home half of the first.
Nichols also doubled later in the game and contributed with three RBIs. Hunt doubled, singled, scored once and drove in a run for the Hornets, who got a pair of hits and RBIs from Simper, plus two runs, one hit, one RBI and one walk from Jaxon Burbank.
Taydem Neal and Gabe Passey each doubled for the Blue Sox.
Nic Rasmussen went the distance on the bump for the Hornets and limited the visitors to five hits. The former Bear River star fanned nine and walked four.
"He's a competitor," Jaxon Burbank said of Rasmussen. "It's definitely fun to be on his team and I get why people don't want to play against him. I wouldn't want to either. Just his mentality, watching him pitch, talking to him in between innings and hearing how he (strategizes) about pitches and who he's going to go up against the next inning (is fun to see). ... And he's only gotten better throughout the season. He's throwing harder now and he's got better stuff. ... I mean, I don't expect anything less from him. He's our top guy."
One of the highlights of Hyrum's Monday triumph was a defensive gem by Jones in the top of the third. Jones robbed Braden Anderson on what Jaxon called "a super hard hit ball in the right-center gap. ... Yeah, I just want to commend him on that because it was an amazing play."