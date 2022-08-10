Hyrum Logan Baseball

Logan's Cole Watterson dives to try to tag out Hyrum's Max Nichols at second base on Tuesday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Things were looking a bit dicey for the top-seeded Hornets for a lengthy portion of their showdown against the fourth-seeded Royals, but one massive inning was all they needed to punch their ticket to a third straight Northern Utah League championship series.

Hyrum exploded for 13 runs in the top of the sixth on its way to a 17-6 victory over Logan in Game 2 of their best-of-three NUL semifinal series on Tuesday night at Worthington Park. The Hornets won Monday's series opener by a 13-3 scoreline Monday in Hyrum. Both games were decided in six innings.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

