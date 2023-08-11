Support Local Journalism

Dreams of a second straight Northern Utah League title are still alive for the Hyrum Hornets.

Just like they did last year, the Hornets prevailed in a must-win situation to force a third and decisive game in the NUL championship series. Fourth-seeded Hyrum exploded for seven runs in the first two innings and Nic Rasmussen was rock solid on the mound en route to a 7-2 win over the visiting third-seeded Logan Royals on Friday night.


