Dreams of a second straight Northern Utah League title are still alive for the Hyrum Hornets.
Just like they did last year, the Hornets prevailed in a must-win situation to force a third and decisive game in the NUL championship series. Fourth-seeded Hyrum exploded for seven runs in the first two innings and Nic Rasmussen was rock solid on the mound en route to a 7-2 win over the visiting third-seeded Logan Royals on Friday night.
Game 3 will take place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Logan’s Worthington Park.
“It feels great bouncing back from a game like Thursdays,” Hyrum coach/player Jaxon Burbank said. “We couldn’t get the bats going Thursday and Logan had a lot of things going their way. Tonight we had a lot of plays that went our way. That’s just the game of baseball.”
Rasmussen held the Royals scoreless through four innings in his complete-game performance on the bump. The former Bear River High School star scattered seven hits, struck out seven and only walked one as 65 of his 94 pitches went for strikes.
“Nic was amazing on the mound tonight,” Burbank said. “He has been in plenty of high-pressure games like tonight and we all knew he was the guy that could take care of business. He loves being that guy.
“We found our bats early in the game and played solid defense behind Nic. I’m hoping we can continue it into tomorrow’s game.”
Rasmussen got all the run support he would need in the first two frames. The Royals (25-9) committed two errors in Hyrum’s two-run bottom of the first. Andrew Nielsen also came through with a run-scoring single.
The Hornets (23-10) strung together five hits in the home half of the second to take control. Branson Noble belted a double for Hyrum, which got run-scoring base knocks from Hayden Simper, Kyle Bubak, Jarrett Hunt and Buddha Dahlke. The hosts plated a pair of runs on Simper’s hit.
Logan scored both of its runs in the top of the fifth — the first on a sacrifice fly by Joey Cortez and the second on a single by Park Romney. Romney and Dawson Barson finished with two hits apiece for the Royals. Barson doubled in his final at-bat.
It was balanced offensive effort for the Hornets, who got a combined nine hits from seven different players. Noble doubled twice for the Hornets, while Simper contributed with one run, two hits and two RBIs, Bubak with two runs, one hit and one RBI and Hunt with two runs, one hit and one RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.