Nothing rarely comes easy in the Northern Utah League, which is why the first championship in the history of the Logan Royals was even more gratifying.
Logan bounced back from Friday’s 7-2 loss to rival Hyrum with one of its most well-rounded performance of the season. The Royals got the job done in all three facets of the game in their 10-0 victory over the Hornets in the third and decisive game of the NUL championship series on Saturday night at Worthington Park.
This is the fifth straight NUL title series to come down to a third contest.
“We had a talk before the game that our focus was playing our game but, ‘hey, we’ve got to believe in each other, we’ve got to have confidence and visualize the outcome,’” Logan manager Doug Anthony said. “You know, that was kind of our game plan going into it was nothing but positivity and building each other up, no complaining, no negativity. … And they did it and they played a great game. Everybody, top to bottom did phenomenal. It was so fun to see.”
It was especially fun for the third-seeded Royals (26-9) to be able to celebrate on their home field — something that wouldn’t have happened had they outpointed the defending champions Friday in Hyrum.
“What do you say, it’s always nice winning at home, right? It’s fun to come out here and get a nice crowd, Game 3,” Logan shortstop Dawson Parson said. “You want to see three games, you don’t want to see two, right? Just like the World Series, you want to see a Game 7, so it was awesome and, I mean, Hyrum played well yesterday. They were hitting the crap out of the ball, they did everything well, so it was fun to have a third game and to come out and respond like that. And huge credit to Connor. I mean, that dude’s got a bionic arm. He’s just freaking crazy.”
The dude with a bionic arm is Connor Crandall, who tossed 111 pitches in his complete-game one-hit shutout of Gate City on Tuesday, and then returned to the mound four nights later and threw 97 pitches in his team’s biggest game of the season. The Orem native limited the Hornets to one or two hits — defending on how you judged a sixth-inning grounder by Max Nichols — struck out five and issued six free passes in his second memorable performance of the week.
“We’re really resilient and we’ve got a great group of guys — good ball players, good guys — and we never give up,” Crandall said. “And that was probably the biggest takeaway from this season, and I love these guys. They’re like family to me and it was definitely a good way to end the season.”
The tall southpaw was able to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and received some help from his defense, which turned a pair of huge double plays and also caught a Hyrum base runner in a pickle. Additionally, Crandall aided his own cause with a nice defensive play to get Kyle Bubak out at third base in the top of the first. Bubak ropped a one-out single to left field, alertly took an extra base on the throw and tried to advance to third on a chopper by Nichols, the ensuing batter, but Crandall noticed and was able to retire the lead runner.
“These are the kind of games that, as a baseball player, you like, you look forward to — the last game of a championship like that — and so I’m just trying to go out there and have fun,” Crandall said. “It took a minute to settle the nerves down and I had kind of a tougher time working ahead in the count, but the defensive was rock solid tonight behind me, so that helped a ton. And yeah, after we got through the first inning, we just kind of got into a groove after that. It was sweet.”
Crandall received the only offensive support he would ultimately need on a two-out, run-scoring double to the gap in right-center by Josh Howell in the home half of the first. Logan struggled at times against Hyrum ace Braydon Schiess — who fanned eight in four-plus frames — but the hosts were able to string five hits off him in a pivotal third inning.
The Royals plated five runs in their game-changing bottom of the third to take control. The inning was highlighted by a two-run double by Zack Geertsen, followed by run-scoring singles from Barson and Derek Anthony, plus a RBI groundout from Joey Cortez.
It was one of two hits in the game for Barson, who fared well at the plate throughout the playoffs. The Sky View product also sparkled at his shortstop position throughout and he helped turn both aforementioned double plays, including one by himself in the top of the fifth — just when the Hornets were gaining some momentum. Bubak hit a rocket that Barson was able to snare and then step on second base for the third out of the inning.
“Yeah, when he smoked that, time, it slowed down,” said Barson, who helped the Smithfield Blue Sox capture an NUL title in 2020. “Really, I feel like he was finding me with the ball. I made that one jumping catch before and so I was like, ‘this one, oh, I’ve got to make this play.’ And so I got down on one knee and it was just slow motion, right to me and I feel like after that you could see their dugout and they just kind of lost momentum there, so it was huge.”
Any chance of a comeback by the fourth-seeded Hornets (23-11) was vanquished in the home half of the sixth as the Royals scored four runs on three hits, two walks and a two-run throwing error to invoke the mercy rule. Josh Simon slammed the door with a run-scoring single to right and the celebration was on for the Royals, who lost several key players throughout the season. Nevertheless, Logan still had enough depth to accomplish its primary objective.
“Great group of kids,” said coach Anthony, who made it a point to thank his sponsor and added “I couldn’t do it with him.”
“Even the ones that had to leave, I love each and every one of them and wanted this for them,” coach Anthony continued. “As far as winning a championship, it’s something I’ve wanted. This is my eighth or ninth season and we’ve had some good squads in the past, and fell short. But, man, having this for these kids, this is one of my favorite groups we’ve ever had and that means the word to me, that they got to experience this, especially after guys left. You know, we had several guys leave and, I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t know if we had it in us, especially with our pitching depth. And, man, I’m just so impressed with our pitchers being able to go the distance and throw as many innings as they did, getting out of jams and winning games. I mean, it was big.”
Indeed, Logan’s pitchers flat out got the job done as the team only allowed more than one run in one of seven postseason outings.
It was a team effort at the plate for the Royals in their final game of the 2023 campaign as they got three runs, two hits and one walk from Park Romney, two runs, one hit and one walk from Ty Martinez, three RBIs, two runs, one hit and one walk from Geertsen, two hits and one run from Howell, two hits, one RBI and one run from Simon and two hits, one run and one RBI from Barson.
Meanwhile, it was another strong season for the Hornets, who competed in their fourth consecutive NUL championship series. Hyrum claimed its first ever crown a year ago.
