Logan Royals
Photo courtesy of Doug Anthony

Nothing rarely comes easy in the Northern Utah League, which is why the first championship in the history of the Logan Royals was even more gratifying.

Logan bounced back from Friday’s 7-2 loss to rival Hyrum with one of its most well-rounded performance of the season. The Royals got the job done in all three facets of the game in their 10-0 victory over the Hornets in the third and decisive game of the NUL championship series on Saturday night at Worthington Park.


