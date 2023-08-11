Everything is starting to click for the Logan Royals, much to the delight of manager Doug Anthony.
Logan flat out got the job done in all three facets of the game and the end result was a gratifying 10-1 victory over the Hyrum Hornets in Game 1 of the best-of-three Northern Utah League championship series on Thursday night at Worthington Park.
One of the NUL’s top baseball teams put together a similar performance in their last outing — a 9-0 Tuesday win over the Gate City Grays to advance to the championship series for the second time in eight years.
“Oh my gosh, I can’t even explain it because I knew from the beginning of the season that these guys had it in them,” said Anthony, whose team can capture its first NUL title in program history with a victory Friday night in Hyrum. “And to come together like this at this time of the year is special and it’s fun to watch, fun to be a part of, for sure.”
It was a complete team effort for the Royals, who had seven different athletes contribute with a hit, run and RBI, plus they only committed one error and got a clutch pitching performance from Josh Simon.
“I think we’re really hard to beat (when we play like that),” Anthony said. “Those games that we’ve lost this season, we struggled at the plate and at the mound. I think that when it all comes together, I don’t think anybody can beat us. Give us the best lineup and we’ll beat them when our offense is producing, our defense is (on point) and our pitchers are in the zone.”
Simon took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, where he gave up a lead-off single to Jarrett Hunt. That was the defending champions’ only base knock in the game. The former University of The Cumberlands standout did walk nine and plunk one, but was able to come up with the goods nearly every time the Hornets threatened to score. Fourth-seeded Hyrum (22-10) plated its lone run in the top of the fifth on a Simon balk, scoring Hayden Simper, who drew a one-out walk.
“Yeah, he got himself into some jams, but did really good at keeping his composure and, with the help of our defense, we got out of it,” Anthony said. “It took everybody. I mean, everybody contributed, for sure.”
The third-seeded Royals (25-8) scored an unearned run in the first inning, manufactured another run in the second and then broke the game wide open by putting a seven-spot on the scoreboard in the home half of the fourth. Logan plated those seven runs on seven hits and a walk.
Cole Watterson led the charge with a two-run single in the fourth, while Derek Anthony, Josh Howell, Karsten Howell and Simon all chipped in with run-scoring base knocks — Anthony and Simon of the double variety. Simon doubled in both in his at-bats in the hosts’ huge inning.
“I think we had only two hits in the first maybe three innings and it’s contagious, for sure,” coach Anthony said. “And that’s how these guys are, this team. You know, I think it just takes a little spark and once that spark’s lit, it lights a fire, for sure. It’s fun to see.”
Logan, which extended its winning streak to five, plated its final run in the sixth frame on a run-scoring single by Dawson Barson. Hatch went 3 for 4 at the plate with two runs and a RBI for the Royals, who got a trio of RBIs, plus two hits and two runs, from Watterson and two runs, two hits and one RBI from Howell. Hatch doubled in one of his at-bats.
Logan’s pitching has been stellar in the playoffs as it has only allowed three runs in six postseason contests.
Indeed, it was an ideal start to the championship series for the Royals, but they’ll need to refocus for Friday’s Game 2 showdown in Hyrum. The Hornets lost to the Smithfield Blue Sox in Game 1 a year ago, but bounced back with back-to-back wins to capture their first title in program history. This is Hyrum’s fourth straight trip to the championship series.
“The first time we played these guys (this season) I told my guys — and I have a lot of new guys and they haven’t been in the league — the first game (against Hyrum) I told them, ‘hey, you can’t let up. If we get ahead 10 and you relax, they’ll come back,’” coach Anthony said. “And that happened, that happened twice against those guys. You just can’t let up against Hyrum and you can’t get comfortable with a lead. … They’re notorious for these big-run deficit comebacks.”
