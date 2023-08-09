A lack of production has not been an issue for the Logan Royals this season as they have plated at least nine runs in 22 of their 32 games.
However, one of the top baseball teams in the Northern Utah League has struggled at times in the pitching department. To the delight of Logan manager Doug Anthony, that has not been an issue in the playoffs, though.
Connor Crandall pitched a gem of a one-hit shutout and received plenty of help from his teammates as the third-seeded Royals rolled to a 9-0 victory over the second-seeded Gate City Grays in Game 2 of their best-of-three NUL semifinal series on Tuesday night at Worthington Park. A clutch performance on the mound from Riley Houghtby propelled Logan to a 2-1 road win in Monday's series opener.
"It was huge having these guys throw complete games and we held (Gate City) to one run," Anthony said. "I mean, that's huge. We haven't done that all year."
Up next for the Royals is a showdown against the defending champion Hyrum Hornets in a best-of-three title series, starting Thursday evening at Worthington Park. Like the Royals, the fourth-seeded Hornets didn't need a decisive third game to make it to the finals as they dispatched of the top-seeded Smithfield Blue Sox by scores of 8-2 and 7-4.
"It's going to be fun because it's a good group of guys (for Hyrum)," Anthony said. "I've known all of those kids for so long and there's just that mutual respect between our two teams, and we've had some good battles this year against them. And yeah, they haven't had Ty (Jones) and they haven't had Jarrett (Hunt for much of the season), so it's going to be interesting to see what happens, for sure. Either way, we're going to have fun."
Crandall gave up a lead-off double to Gate City's James Gracia in the top of the second and then proceeded to put the clamps on the visitors. The tall southpaw was especially effective with a nasty curveball on his way to striking out eight and only walking three in seven complete.
"I just know that I have a good defense behind me and so I'm just trying to throw strikes, trying to pound the zone, and then trying to mix pitches," Crandall said. "Yeah, that's a really good (Gate City) team and obviously they hit the ball really well, so I was trying to keep them off balance as much as possible."
The Royals (24-8) were scoreless through two innings, but strung together five consecutive hits, highlighted by a one-out solo homer over the fence in left by Dawson Barson, to break the game open in the bottom of the third. Logan scored four runs in the third, plus two more in the fourth and fifth frames to take complete control.
"I know we have a good (hitting) lineup," Crandall said. "We've kind of been on and off throughout the season, but I think we know what we're capable of. Having Dawson hit a home run to kind of get us going and then everything just kind of rolled on from there (was great to see). Yeah, our lineup is awesome. Definitely a good job by those guys tonight — a good team effort."
Indeed, it was a team effort at the plate for the Royals as nine of their batters contributed with at least one hit. The hosts pounded out 14 base knocks, which also included doubles by Josh Howell and Zack Geertsen.
Barson, who batted in the No. 9 spot, went 3 for 4 with a trio of RBIs and one run. Ty Martinez chipped in with one run, two hits, three RBIs and a walk for the Royals, who got a pair of runs and hits from Park Romney, a pair of base knocks and RBIs from Howell and two hits, one hit and one bases on balls each from Derek Anthony and Karsten Hatch.
Runs were much harder to come for the Royals on Monday as they got a RBI single from Geertsen in the third and a run-scoring single from Anthony in the sixth. Howell doubled and singled for Logan, which also got two hits from Geertsen.
Houghtby pitched all seven innings for the Royals and limited the Grays (18-9) to seven hits. Gate City scored its lone run in the bottom of the seven and had the tying run at third with no outs, but Houghtby and company were up to the challenge.
"Oh man, they did a great job last night (of) keeping it cool," coach Anthony said. "I always worry in that situation, guys are nervous because they're young and they want to win, so guys get nervous naturally and that's when you make errors. But, man, those guys held it together. They made some great plays and Riley did a great job yesterday."
Logan and Gate City tied for second place in the final NUL standings, but the Grays got the No. 2 seed because they won the regular season series.
HORNETS MARCH ON
It's been a gratifying late-season surge for Hornets, who recently got veterans Jones and Hunt back and, like the Royals, are peaking at the right time. In the process, Hyrum (22-9) earned its spot in a fourth straight NUL championship series.
The Hornets scored in five of six frames in Game 2 Tuesday at home against the Blue Sox (23-9). Like Logan, both Hyrum pitchers were able to go the distance in each semifinal series outing.
Andrew Nielsen scattered seven hits, fanned 10 and issued five free passes Tuesday, while Brayden Schiess shut down Smithfield in Monday's series opener after allowing a two-run homer by Taydem Neal in the bottom of the first. Schiess only gave up three hits, struck and 11 and issued seven free passes.
Max Nichols was the offensive standout in Game 2 for the Hornets as he went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles, three runs and a RBI. Nielson and Buddha Dahlke also doubled for Hyrum, plus Dahlke singled twice and drove in a pair of runs. Nielson's double brought in two runs.
Braxton Jensen came through with a trio of base knocks for Smithfield, which got doubles from Neal and Greg Madsen. Madsen drove in two runs and walked twice.
The Hornets scored seven of their runs in the fifth and sixth frames in Game 1. Hyrum strung together five base knocks in the top of the fifth, highlighted by a two-run single by Dahlke, who finished with three RBIs. Kyle Bubak also contributed with three hits for Hyrum, while Nielsen added a pair of hits and RBIs.
Kade Hansen sat down eight Hyrum batters in five and one-third innings for Smithfield in the series opener.
The two long-time rivals split their eight games this summer. This will be the first time since 2019 the Hornets and Blue Sox won't square off against each other in the NUL championship series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.