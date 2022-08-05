Strikes were hard to come by for large stretches of Thursday's Northern Utah League playoff game between the Logan Royals and Providence Wolverines, but Connor Crandall was ultimately able to right the ship for his team.
The tall southpaw got the job done out of the bullpen as he struck out five of the first six batters he faced as he helped propel the Royals to a 7-4 victory over the Wolverines in Game 1 of their best-of-three series, which started at Worthington Park. The series will resume Friday evening in Providence.
"He's usually a starter for me, but we decided to switch things up," Logan head coach Doug Anthony said of Crandall. "(The plan is for) Connor to (pitch) early next week and I wanted to limit his pitch count, but I told him, 'hey, tight zone tonight. Throw strikes, make them hit the ball, rely on the defense,' and he did a great job, so I'm proud of him."
Crandall only gave up one run on one hit and three walks in his four complete innings on the mound. The former Eastern Oregon University pitcher fanned seven and retired the first six batters he faced.
The fourth-seeded Royals came storming back from a 3-0 deficit by plating six runs on two hits, five walks, a sacrifice fly and a balk in the bottom of the third. Gus Allred laid down a perfect run-scoring bunt single with the bases loaded.
Clayton Moyles was rock solid on the mound for fifth-seeded Providence in the first two frames, but struggled to find the strike zone in the third. Meanwhile, Crandall made sure Logan wouldn't lose its lead by pounding the strike zone the minute he entered the game in the top of the fourth.
"Connor did a great job of coming out and (dealing) out of the bullpen because that's something we struggle with a little bit is we dig ourselves a hole," Logan center fielder Cole Watterson said. "But we usually always find a way to turn it back around. Especially against Providence, we know they're going to compete with us, but we can always battle back and it's good (to see that fight)."
Like Crandall, Watterson is a big reason why the Royals (12-11) are only one win away from a spot in a semifinal series showdown with the top-seeded Hyrum Hornets. The recent Sky View graduate wreaked havoc Thursday with his speed on the base paths and in the outfield. Watterson came through with two runs, two hits, two stolen bases and one walk, plus tracked down a few well-struck balls from his center field position.
"He's been a vacuum out there," Anthony said of soon-to-be Edmonds (Washington) College player. "I think it was Monday night's game against the Peaches, (but) he made two diving plays in the first inning, and he makes amazing plays. He's got a good arm and he tracks everything out there. And having a solid (center fielder) is just so important in this game, and he does an amazing job out there."
One of the most memorable plays of the game took place in the bottom of the fourth when Logan standout Josh Simon goaded the Wolverines (8-18) into a pick-off attempt, which allowed Watterson to come sliding home for the team's seventh run of the contest.
"With Josh on base, you never know what to expect, but he was motioning me and we had to mess around with it, but we knew we could do it and we got it done," Watterson said.
It was one of six stolen bases for the Royals, who have won seven of their last eight games.
"I think when we're aggressive with the speed we have, we're dangerous, especially when we're hitting well," said Anthony, whose team lost starting shortstop Dawson Barson to an injury last week. "When everything comes together, we can compete with the top teams in the league. Putting it all together in one game has been tough for us this year, but we're coming off a really good ending to the (regular) season and the guys are working hard."
Simon contributed with three walks, a run, a RBI and a stolen base for the Royals, plus pitched himself out of jams in the second and third innings. The Wolverines stranded five base runners in those two frames, otherwise their lead would have been larger than 3-0.
Allred finished with one run, one hit, one RBI and two walks for the Royals, while catcher Kody Condie led the charge offensively for the Wolverines with one hit and a pair of RBIs. Condie also gunned out a Royal at third base.
Cole Lundahl pitched two scoreless innings in relief for the Wolverines, plus he also scored a run. The recent Sky View graduate gave up one hit, struck out three and walked one.
The were only five base knocks in Game 1 of the series, but a handful of well-hit balls were caught at near the fence. Nineteen batters walked in the game, plus two more were plunked.
BLUE SOX WIN
Third-seeded Smithfield scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth on their way to a 8-2 triumph over the sixth-seeded Northern Utah Peaches in Game 1 of their series, which was contested at Richard V. Hansen Baseball Park.
Dax Purser came through with a bases-clearing double in the fifth for the Blue Sox, who overcame a 2-0 deficit and extended their winning streak to 13. Purser also belted a solo homer in the fourth inning.
Jordan Hansen went 3 for 3 with a double, walk and RBI for Smithfield, which got a triple and two runs from Brock Rindlibacher. Colton Draney pitched the first five innings for the Blue Sox and gave up two runs on seven hits. Stetsen Karren pitched two innings of scoreless ball to slam the door.
Todd Allen had a big night at the plate for the Peaches (4-19) as he singled three times and drove in a run, while Tanner Watson singled and walked twice.
The series will resume Friday night in Smithfield, with the winner advancing to next week's semifinal series against second-seeded Gate City.