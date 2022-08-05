logan providence baseball

Logan's Shane White tags out Providence's Cole Lundahl at third base on Thursday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Strikes were hard to come by for large stretches of Thursday's Northern Utah League playoff game between the Logan Royals and Providence Wolverines, but Connor Crandall was ultimately able to right the ship for his team.

The tall southpaw got the job done out of the bullpen as he struck out five of the first six batters he faced as he helped propel the Royals to a 7-4 victory over the Wolverines in Game 1 of their best-of-three series, which started at Worthington Park. The series will resume Friday evening in Providence.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

