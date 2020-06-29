Another popular race in northern Utah has fallen to the coronavirus.
The Ogden Marathon, which had been postponed to the end of September from its original date in mid-May, was officially called off for 2020 on Monday. It would have been the race’s 20th running as there were big plans by the GOAL Foundation, which produces the 26.2-mile race, along with a half marathon on the same day. A press release stated that the America First Ogden Marathon and all of its related events for 2020 have been canceled.
“We acknowledge and empathize greatly with the difficulty in having to make this decision, but are committed to the health and safety of our community and everyone involved with the marathon” said Eric Bauman, executive director of the GOAL Foundation, in a press release. “We appreciate your understanding and support in this difficult time.”
This announcement from Ogden comes on the heels of the Huntsville Marathon, which was to be held in September, being canceled, as well as the Top of Utah Half Marathon, which takes place in Cache Valley. The TOU Half is held annually at the end of August, but will not be contested this year because of COVID-19.
The Logan City Marathon, which is scheduled for Sept. 19, is still scheduled as of Monday.
The GOAL Foundation stated it has spoke with community partners, other race directors and state and local health department officials. After considering modified options, it became clear that it would not be possible to produce the Ogden Marathon in 2020 while ensuring the safety of more than 20,000 people and providing an exceptional event experience.
“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the athletes, volunteers, community partners and sponsors who for the last 19 years have made the Ogden Marathon one of the best marathons in the entire country,” Ogden City Mayor Mike Caldwell said in a press release. “We look forward to being able to host the Ogden Marathon and celebrate as a community when it is safe to do so.”
“We look forward to May 15, 2021, for our 20th anniversary with a world class expo, our incredibly scenic course and a world class finish line festival,” Bauman said. “We will honor and celebrate all of you, as a community, cheering you on and looking forward to hanging your well-earned medal around your neck at the finish line.”