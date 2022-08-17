After the first day, the ladies at the Logan River Golf Course were playing for second place.
Sam Prom took a 9-stroke lead into the second and final round of the ladies club championship Wednesday. The defending champion did not take her foot off the gas pedal.
In fact, the 23-year-old bettered her first-day score by six strokes. Prom carded a 2-under-par 69 and went on to win by 20 strokes with a two-day total of 144.
“The greens were great today,” Prom said. “They were rolling really fast. Randy (Oldham) and Jeff (John) do a great job at keeping the course running well. The greens were just rolling, which is in my favor.”
In the battle for second, Kaycee Hunt had a “much better day” on Wednesday. She carded a 79 to finish with a two-day total of 164 and placed second, bettering Ilene Davies and Tammy Gustaveson, who both had 84’s on the first day.
Taysha Hardy had an 85, but did not play Wednesday as she elected to watch her husband, Dylan Hardy, play in the championship match on the men’s side at the same time as the ladies were teeing off.
“My goal was to be better today than yesterday,” Hunt said. “It was fun watching Sam. I felt good for the first four holes today when I could get pars and play even with her (Prom).”
Prom, Hunt, Davies and Gustaveson played together Wednesday and started their round on the par-4 15th hole. Like Hunt stated, pars were the norm for herself and Prom.
However, Prom then started making some birdies. The former Logan High and college golfer birdied No. 1, 4, 5, 6 and 10. She was 3-under at one point during her round with four holes to play.
“Every once in a while a putt would fall,” Prom said.
The River Heights resident works at Logan River, helps coach the boys and girls golf teams at Mountain Crest and is finishing up her college degree at Utah State.
“I love working here,” Prom said. “... I haven’t really played any tournaments this year. I try to get out and play, but definitely haven’t played as much as last year.”
Playing with a big lead had Prom a bit nervous. She tried to focus on staying in regulation and not getting fancy with shots.
“I was just trying to stay in play, get on and two-putt,” Prom said. “... Honestly, I was nervous. You never know with these ladies. Tammy has had a great season. Kaycee played a lot better today and was hitting some really good tee shots. All I had to do was go OB (out of bounds) a few times and they would have been right there with me. Having the lead made me more conservative.”
In the end, putting did the trick for Prom in being able to repeat.
“I didn’t make any surprising putts, but was able to make them inside 10,” Prom said. “I didn’t have any great shots, but Kaycee hit the pin on No. 3.”
Prom has come a long way since her first time playing in the club championship at Logan River. She actually didn’t play the second day her first time around as she was not happy with her triple-digit score. There was no leaving early this time as she captured another title.