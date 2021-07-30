PRESTON — Just like a year ago, there were some tears shed at the rodeo arena that is home to That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.
Only this time those tears were for joy as the annual rodeo returned. In 2020, the rodeo was canceled because of COVID-19. Rodeo chairman Kris Beckstead admitted Thursday night to shedding some tears last year on the day the rodeo was supposed to begin.
“I fought to have it last year,” Beckstead said. “We were told we could have it, but could only sell 30 percent of the tickets and not have the parade and not have the carnival. All of that is part this and 30 percent of the tickets would have made it hard to pay the bills. I went into mourning during the month of July last year. It took my heart right out. I came over here and cried.”
But the rodeo is back, and fans turned out in record numbers Thursday night for the first of three action-packed evenings. It wraps up Saturday night.
With new stands on the east side and part of the south, the facility now holds 5,950, up more than 700 from its previous capacity. All three nights are sellouts.
“We are so proud of it; it’s been a labor of love,” Beckstead said. “We are so happy. ... I started to shed a tear during the parade. Everybody is so glad to be back. It thrills us that all three nights are sold out.”
The rodeo chairman is expecting a new record in 2022 as the west side and rest of the south side will be renovated and the capacity will increase to 6,440. Donations have made the expansion possible and the committee is still looking for financial help to complete the project, which will begin as soon as the fair is over in August.
“It was all donations,” Beckstead said. “We don’t get city or county money because we are not a city or county rodeo. No taxpayer dollars were spent. We had three big donators in Cache Valley Bank, Day Mountain Ranch Resort and Stokes Market.”
There are also section donors, and Beckstead said she hopes people continue to be generous in order for the project to be completed.
When the 86th edition of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo got underway Thursday, there was plenty of star power. This rodeo always draws some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). Even the governor of Idaho was in attendance as Brad Little got a round of applause when introduced Thursday.
“We opened this up to unlimited amount of entries and have 450 (contestants),” Beckstead said. “It’s exciting. ... It’s like Christmas to me.”
There were close to 150 cowboys and cowgirls that competed in what is called slack Friday morning. Their times and scores count, but are not contested during the nightly performances.
Beckstead said the rodeo committee is always trying to raise the money available to the winners in each event, which draws the top competitors. The No. 4 bareback rider was in Thursday’s rodeo and did not disappoint. Clayton Biglow, who is from Clements, California, is the 2019 bareback champion and has won more than a million dollars during his professional career, making five trips to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).
“I’ve seen that horse before and she did about what I thought she would, which gives me a chance to place,” said Biglow, who rode the horse Bad Chance to a score of 84. “It’s fun to be rodeoing again. I can’t complain, it’s been going well.”
Biglow has been to Preston before and tries to make it each year. He came to Franklin County after recently winning the Days of 47 Rodeo in Salt Lake City.
“I love this rodeo; it’s a good one,” Biglow said. “I think I won it one year. I’ve pulled some checks out of here. I don’t know if my 84 will win it (this year), but I should get some money.”
The winners for the rodeo come from the overall top scores and times over the three days.
In the tie-down roping, Justin Smith made his trip from Leesville, Louisiana, worth it. He began the week at No. 13 in the national rankings the event and clocked in at 7.8 seconds Thursday to take the early lead in his first-ever appearance at Preston.
“I’ve heard this is a great rodeo, they add a lot of money and have good sponsors,” Smith said. “I’m sure glad I showed up. ... I’m a long ways from Louisiana. I love it out here; it’s a lot cooler. It gets hot during the day, but the humidity down there in Louisiana is bad, man.”
The top 15 competitors in each event make the NFR, which is a big payday. Smith is on the cusp, but still has two more months of rodeos.
“I just need to keep my head down and stay focused,” Smith said. “I try and do that at every rodeo.”
In the saddle bronc riding, the top two riders in the world standings were scheduled to appear, but did not. However, family members did make it and put on a show at the end of the event.
The Wright brothers from Milford and now a second generation have made their last name synonymous with saddle bronc riding. After seven riders had gone, the three Wrights that did make it to Preston went and seemed to be trying to outdo each other.
Spencer Wright, who came into the rodeo at No. 7, took the lead with a 82.5 score. He was the 2014 world champion.
Rusty Wright, the nephew to Spencer, was next and scored a 85.5. He is a five-time qualifier to the NFR, but has struggled this year and started the week at No. 41.
“It just kind of worked out that we were last to go tonight,” Rusty said. “It’s nice to feed off all the other bronc riders. ... And it fires you up when you watch one of your family members have a good ride. It gets you going and makes you want to have a better ride.”
The final rider was Jesse Wright, the 2012 world champion and eight-time qualifier to the NFR. Jesse matched Rusty with a mark of 85.5.
“When you see them make good bronc rides, it just stokes that fire to go make a good ride,” Jesse said. “I don’t care what you say, it gets you going. I can do it better.”
Jesse is No. 38 in the standings this year as he is just coming back from an injury.
“Once I started going again, it’s been good,” Jesse said. “... We’ve been fortunate to have had success as a family, but we get out of it what we put in, all the hard work at home pays off on the road. We work hard at it. We reap what we sow.”
There was some added excitement when a bull tried to jump over the fence on the west side of the arena near the end Thursday night. No one was hurt, but the need to get that side updated was brought into focus.
The crowd seemed to enjoy the action and entertainment between events. They sang along with rodeo clown JJ Harrison and made an impression on the competitors.
“It’s a great atmosphere here,” Jesse Wright said. “You here them singing and it’s just upbeat.”
“The fans here are second to none,” Rusty said. “The stock is always good. It’s just a fun rodeo and fairly close to home. I know I have a couple of friends here and some family watching. It’s just awesome.”
Rodeo announcer Andy Seilor summed it up best Thursday: “Last year was tough for all of us. We are glad to be back.”