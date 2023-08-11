There was plenty of star power on the first night of the Cache County Rodeo.
Of the eight events contested – mutton bustin is not an official professional event – Thursday, seven were packed with cowboys or cowgirls who are among the best in professional rodeo. With less than two months left in the season to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo, the athletes are traveling to as many rodeos as possible to try and secure a spot in the top 15 that get to go to Las Vegas for 10 days in December.
Making the NFR is not only an opportunity to try and be the world champion in an event, but can be a big payday as there is a lot of potential earnings at the finals.
“We are pushing it right now,” said Josie Conner, a breakaway roper from Iowa, Louisiana. “This is the last leg of the season. We are getting after it and giving it all we’ve got.”
Conner began the week in 13th place in the world standings and after roping her calf in 2.2 seconds Thursday night was sitting in fifth place with competitors still to go Friday and Saturday nights. She had the fastest run in Thursday’s rodeo, but during the slack Thursday morning there were some really fast times, including the leader Rickie Engesser of Spearfish, South Dakota, who clocked in at 1.8 seconds. Engesser came into the rodeo 20th in the world standings.
“The breakaway roping is really fast,” Conner said. “I had an excellent calf. He had gone in the slack earlier, so I knew I had a chance to be fast. He was right there waiting on me. … It doesn’t always work out. Breakaway is so fast, so you have to push it every time.”
How does a cowgirl from Louisiana end up in northern Utah?
“Yes sir, Louisiana is a long ways from here,” Conner said. “We actually stay in Heber City a lot with some good friends of ours. I’m in and out of Utah a lot. Utah is kind of central in the pro rodeo world. I really like Utah, it’s my favorite.”
This was her first trip to Logan as a broken foot last year prevented her from competing, but she did make the NFR and was the Rookie of the Year in her event. She finished 15th and wants to improve on that this year.
There was also some action Wednesday night. The extreme broncs event took place, as well as some barrel racing and bull riding, which was part of the rodeo, so scores and times of those two events will be factored in.
In fact, the best bull riding score before Friday night’s performance came Wednesday night from Garrett Smith of Rexburg, Idaho, as he picked up a 90.5 mark. But that didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of a teenager who had the best score aboard a bull on Thursday. Kade Madsen made the eight-second ride for a score of 89.5, which is second.
“I had seen a couple of videos of that bull prior to getting on him and he looked like a good one,” Madsen said. “I figured I had a good shot at making a little bit of money. It worked out 89 points later. I’m just very blessed to be here.”
It was just the third PRCA rodeo for the 18-year-old from Honeyville, who graduated from Bear River High School in December, started pouring concrete with his dad and riding in the PBR. He has been competing with the Missouri Thunder team and just decided to get in a few PRCA rodeos before serving an LDS Church mission to Nashville, Tennessee. Madsen is currently third in the PBR standings.
“I’m going to try and go to as many as possible before going on an LDS Church mission in December,” Madsen said. “It will be a little two-year breather. I would like to call myself a world champion some time before I’m done. I’m going to try for that.”
Being from just over the hill, Madsen had plenty of support Thursday night in his first time competing in the Cache County arena. His older brother, Briggs Madsen, also competed in the bull riding, but didn’t make the eight-second ride.
“It was fun tonight,” Kade Madsen said. “I travel with my brother since I started. … I will be back here for sure (after his mission).”
The reigning all-around world champion Stetson Wright was in action Thursday. He rode his bull to a score of 88, which was fourth so far. In the saddle bronc riding, Wright had a horse that didn’t give a full effort and picked up a 79, which was tied for fifth.
Canadian cowboy Dawson Hay emerged in the lead of the saddle bronc riding among a group of 14 competitors. Eleven of those that were entered were among the top 50 with seven of them in the top 16. Hay entered the week in sixth place and rode Vudu Doll to a 85.5 score.
“I’ve had some luck on that horse before; they place on him a lot,” said Hay, who is from Wildwood, Alberta. “I was just blessed to get that trip out of him and have my family here. It’s an amazing night at the Logan, Utah, rodeo. … I’ve been here before, but this is the first time I’ve done good here, so maybe I can start a streak. I’m going to keep entering.”
The three-time NFR qualifier and 2018 Rookie of the Year in saddle bronc riding is going to keep going to solidify a fourth trip to the NFR.
“It’s been a good year,” Hay said. “I feel so lucky to be blessed with health and feeling really good and confident. It’s been my favorite season so far. … I have more money won this year than I did last year going into the finals. But I try not to look at the standings.”
It was extra special for Hay as his wife, Lily, and 10-month-old daughter Honey was at the rodeo. His regular traveling partners from Canada decided to take the week off, so it became a family trip this weekend.
“I ended up by myself this week, so I needed some traveling partners and ended up with the best ones in the world,” Hay said.
There were six saddle bronc riders entered Thursday from Canada and four of the top seven in the world standings are from north of the border.
“It’s crazy, it’s kind of like hockey and bronc riding up in Canada right now, at least it seems like,” Hay said. “There is a big wave of them and we’ve had a lot of guys to look up to in the bronc riding world. Growing up, there was just a bunch of kids that wanted to be bronc riders. There is an even bigger generation coming up.”
Some other highlights from Thursday night include the top-ranked barrel racer Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi of Lampasas, Texas, doing what she has been doing all year, making the fastest run of 17.16 seconds to be in first. Victor, Idaho, cowboy Victor Cooke had the best ride in the bareback riding with a 85. Jake Smith and Douglas Rich stretched their steer in the team roping in 4.1 seconds to be in second as a team was faster in the slack. In the tie-down roping, there were seven cowboys among the top 23 and Shane Hanchey of Sulphur, Louisiana, had the fastest run of 7.8 seconds to be in first. He came into the rodeo in fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.