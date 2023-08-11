Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

There was plenty of star power on the first night of the Cache County Rodeo.

Of the eight events contested – mutton bustin is not an official professional event – Thursday, seven were packed with cowboys or cowgirls who are among the best in professional rodeo. With less than two months left in the season to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo, the athletes are traveling to as many rodeos as possible to try and secure a spot in the top 15 that get to go to Las Vegas for 10 days in December.


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.